But before that game kicks off, let’s take a look back at some of the very best matches – well, from a Palace perspective, at least – between the two sides…

Palace 1-0 West Ham – 29th May 2004

Promotion in dramatic circumstances.

The final was a cagey affair, though Neil Shipperley found the breakthrough just after the hour-mark after pouncing on an Andrew Johnson shot that was spilled by Stephen Bywater in the West Ham goal.

In typical Palace fashion, the team didn’t make it easy for themselves and West Ham pushed on to see goals from Bobby Zamora and David Connolly disallowed for offside.