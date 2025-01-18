The 19-year-old attacking midfielder became Palace’s first arrival of the January transfer window after sealing a switch from Championship side Millwall, where he has burst into the spotlight as a teenager.

“I’m very excited to be here,” the England youth international told Palace TV. “It’s a good project and a good opportunity, so I just can’t wait to get started.

“For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.

“The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place [for it] and I just can't wait to start playing.

“It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League – but most importantly, [to play] for Crystal Palace.

“Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!”