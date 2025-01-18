In his first interview as a Crystal Palace player, Romain Esse says he ‘can’t wait’ to play for the club – and says he looks forward to showing supporters what he’s all about.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder became Palace’s first arrival of the January transfer window after sealing a switch from Championship side Millwall, where he has burst into the spotlight as a teenager.
“I’m very excited to be here,” the England youth international told Palace TV. “It’s a good project and a good opportunity, so I just can’t wait to get started.
“For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.
“The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place [for it] and I just can't wait to start playing.
“It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League – but most importantly, [to play] for Crystal Palace.
“Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!”
Esse had been with Millwall since the age of nine, and made his professional debut for the Lions in the Championship just over two years ago.
“Millwall have helped me a lot because I've been there since the age of nine,” Esse explained. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity they gave me to put myself more out there. It was a great place to learn as a young player, making my debut at 17. I'm grateful.”
Esse’s rise in reputation with the Lions also saw him graduate quickly through the England youth levels – playing alongside Palace Academy graduate David Ozoh – and he scored his first England Under-20s goal last November with a brilliant finish in a 4-0 win over Germany.
“It’s always good to play for your country and wear the [Young] Lions’ shirt,” he noted. “You've always got to stay at it, because you never know who's watching. Whenever I play for England, I always play with pride.”
Looking around his new surroundings at Selhurst Park, Esse – who could make his Palace debut next weekend against Brentford in SE25 – could not hide his excitement.
“It's a great stadium – historic,” he said. “It's a great ground, it's a great stadium, we've got great fans. I just can't wait to put a smile on the Palace fans' faces when I play here!
“I'd like to say I'm a player who likes to get the fans off their seats. I like scoring goals, I like assisting. I just like making sure there's end product, and just get everyone happy. That's my job.
“As long as that's done, I'm happy and we're all happy. I just can't wait to show them that on the pitch.”