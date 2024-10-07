"Yeah, it's a great feeling," she said. "We've been working really, really hard in training. Results haven’t always gone our way, but each week we've been improving our performance.

“To see it come together today was the main thing."

Reflecting on the team's tough start to the WSL, Blanchard praised the unity within the squad. She said: "It’s good when you’ve got a great group around you. The staff are always supportive.

“One result doesn’t define us – it’s a long season with plenty of games to go even after today. We won today, but the focus is now on Brighton next week."