Catering options

Here at Selhurst Park we pride ourselves on flexibility and it's no different in our kitchens. Our in-house team are ready and waiting to design special and bespoke menus for your event, with an array of culinary experience.
Our in-house team, led by our Executive Chef Will Britton, boast international experience combined with south London flair, thanks to our commitment to locally sourced ingredients. Work with our team to design your perfect menu today.
I love meeting so many people and being involved in a variety of different events. My team and I are always looking to try out new dishes and enjoy working with our guests to create their perfect menu!—Will Britton, Executive Chef