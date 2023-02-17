At Selhurst Park we have a range of high-end contemporary spaces to suit any event - the perfect location just 20 minutes from central London. Plus, here at Selhurst Park we pride ourselves on all of our lounges being fully customisable.
Ideal for weddings and parties, and corporate functions, Speroni’s is a stylish and contemporary space that gives any event a real wow factor.
Home to some of the Premier League's biggest bosses, The Boardroom combines the latest digital technologies with an inspirational high-end interior design.
Perfect for weddings, large celebrations and conferences, this strikingly beautiful venue mixes contemporary amenities with a traditional feel.
The 2010 Club’s chic and stylish interior combines the best features of a modern event space, offering a backdrop for a range events.
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - our Executive Boxes come in two sizes, offering you ultimate flexibility.
A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Crystal Palace's most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison.
The only lounge that directly overlooks the Selhurst Park pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place for celebrations or inspirational meetings.
The flexibility of Vice Presidents' makes it fit for gatherings big and small, formal and celebratory.
Step inside the most exclusive of places a football stadium has to offer, with the home and away dressing rooms available to hire.
A space that was made to be talked about, the Media Centre is a flexible space sure to impress your guests.
As our only outside space, the Fanzone offers the perfect venue for a summer party with a capacity of up to 500!
Large, light and airy, the Glaziers Lounge is an ideal venue if you want to cater for a large group of people in a modern, relaxed atmosphere.