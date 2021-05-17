At Selhurst Park we have a range of high-end contemporary spaces to suit any event - the perfect location just 20 minutes from central London. Plus, here at Selhurst Park we pride ourselves on all of our lounges being fully customisable.
The 2010 Club’s chic and stylish interior combines the best features of a modern event space, offering a backdrop for a range events.
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - our Executive Boxes come in two sizes, offering you ultimate flexibility.
A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Crystal Palace's most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison.
The only lounge that offers panoramic pitch view balcony seating. Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy the matchday build-up.
Step inside the most exclusive of places a football stadium has to offer, with the home and away dressing rooms available to hire.
A space that was made to be talked about, the Media Centre is a flexible space sure to impress your guests.