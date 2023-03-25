Meet our expert Events Team, boasting years of experience in the event industry and always looking to create the best event yet. Our whole team at Selhurst Park are committed to helping you organise your event from start to finish and take any stress out of the planning process.
Since joining the team in August 2021, Will has taken responsibility for every meal served in all of our lounges and events and it will be no different if you decide to host your event here at Selhurst Park. After beginning his journey at 14 and travelling the world to refine his approach, Will is always open to learning something new and putting his skills to the test.