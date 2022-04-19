Summary
Palace dominated the early exchanges
Henry and Adams-Collman came close to opening the scoring for the young Eagles
Massiah-Edwards had Watford's best chance of the half, though it was saved by Koshaba
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford
Second-half substitute Lameiras was brought down inside the box and Henry stepped up to dispatch the penalty to put Palace ahead 55 minutes in
Henry came close to doubling the lead with 10 minutes remaining after he hit the crossbar with a looping header
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament that is designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions.
It is part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress up the ranks to U18s, U23s and beyond.