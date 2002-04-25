A physical but creative central midfielder, Cato made her breakthrough at Eneby BK but joined her hometown club Norrköping as a 14-year-old, debuting professionally in the Division 1 Mellersta – the third tier of Swedish football – in 2016.

Three years later, Cato jumped up to the second tier with Kvarnsveden IK, before continuing her rapid rise with Linköpings FC – in the Damallsvenskan, the highest division – the following season.

In 2021, Cato returned to Norrköping and, after scoring eight times in 24 appearances from the centre of the park, guided her local team to promotion to the top-flight.

She played for 40 times and scored seven further goals, assuming the Norrköping captaincy in 2023 and subsequently earning her maiden national team call-up in the summer of 2024, before joining Palace ahead of our inaugural WSL adventure.