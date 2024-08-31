Josie Green

Over recent years, Green has enjoyed a successful spell in the Women’s Super League, after she was promoted with Tottenham from the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

Her hard work and leadership qualities were rewarded with being given the captain’s armband in 2020, prior to Tottenham’s second season in the top-flight.

In 2022, Green moved to another WSL side in Leicester City, her most recent club, where she made 31 league appearances over two seasons, before joining Palace.

She has also represented Wales on the international stage, accumulating over 20 caps, and playing alongside current Palace star Elise Hughes.