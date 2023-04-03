With victories for the Under-21s, Under-18s, men’s team and Women’s team all in the space of three days, let’s look back on the story of a memorable Palace weekend…

Friday 31st March

Akinwale fires U21s into semi-finals

On a rainy evening on Merseyside, Palace’s U21s got us underway with a special result, defeating Liverpool 1-0 away in the quarter-finals of the Premier League International Cup.

There was already a buzz around the tournament among the U21s, having qualified for this stage with a last-gasp victory over Sporting Braga in February.