Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Napoli vs Crystal Palace

3 Palace 1

Napoli3
Osimhen35'
Raspadori64' 82'
Palace1
Zaha33'
Sun 11 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesRegnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Summary

  • Vieira makes three changes to the side that drew with Trabzonspor.
  • Palace take the lead as Olise slips Zaha in to score.
  • Osimhen scores a spectacular equaliser moments later.
  • HT: Napoli 1-1 Palace
  • Raspadori smashes into the top corner for Napoli's second.
  • Raspadori adds a third, sweeping home from a low delivery.
  • FT: Napoli 3-1 Palace

The quality of the Italian side was evident in the goals they scored, but it was Palace who took the lead in the first-half.

Ebere Eze had already threatened with a low volley that forced Meret into a smart save, and at the second time of asking they found a way through. It was industrious work from Luka Milivojevic to win the ball back in central midfield; Olise then slipped in Zaha to finish from the angle.

Their lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is so in-demand. Latching onto the ball in the penalty area, he flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, turned sharply and volleyed into the bottom corner.

After the break Napoli added another: it was a very different finish from Osimhen’s trickery but it was of equal quality. Giacomo Raspadori, picking the ball up in midfield, unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner that left Butland with no chance.

Palace could have been level as Zaha raced through on goal, but the Ivorian tried to round the keeper and was met by a well timed challenge from Meret. The Eagles were made to pay soon after when Raspadori added his second and Napoli’s third, sweeping home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

Palace face Real Valladolid back at Selhurst Park before the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
88'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'

free kick won

Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Substitution

Napoli
Tanguy
Ndombélé(91)
off
Alessandro
Spavone(65)
on
82'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
Goal! Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Zanoli with a cross.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
73'

Substitution

Napoli
Eljif
Elmas(7)
off
Matteo
Marchisano(28)
on
72'

Yellow Card

Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

offside

Offside, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.
68'

free kick won

Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'

Substitution

Napoli
Mário Rui(6)
off
Karim
Zedadka(31)
on
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
66'

Substitution

Napoli
Matteo
Politano(21)
off
Alessio
Zerbin(23)
on
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(38)
on
64'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
Goal! Napoli 2, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gianluca Gaetano.
62'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jack Butland.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leo Østigård (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Benedetto Barba.
61'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
59'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
on
54'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
49'

free kick won

Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Juan Jesus(5)
off
Benedetto
Barba(42)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Stanislav
Lobotka(68)
off
Gianluca
Gaetano(70)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Khvicha
Kvaratskhelia(77)
off
Giovanni
Simeone(18)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Victor
Osimhen(9)
off
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Giovanni
Di Lorenzo(22)
off
Alessandro
Zanoli(59)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
38'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
37'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Victor
Osimhen(9)
Goal! Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
33'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Napoli 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
32'

free kick won

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Meret.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'

Yellow Card

Ndombélé(91)
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
16'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
16'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
2'

offside

Offside, Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon56'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon66'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon45'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon66'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon80'
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon80'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
72'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
33'
substitution icon80'

Substitutes

22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon80'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
substitution icon80'
26
Chris Richards
substitution icon56'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
substitution icon45'
38
Tayo Adaramola
substitution icon66'
41
Joe Whitworth
43
Kofi Balmer
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon66'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon80'
47
Jack Wells-Morrison

Starting lineup

1
Alex Meret
GK
22
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Mário Rui
DF
substitution icon66'
55
Leo Østigård
DF
5
Juan Jesus
DF
substitution icon45'
68
Stanislav Lobotka
MF
substitution icon45'
7
Eljif Elmas
MF
substitution icon73'
91
Tanguy Ndombélé
MF
21'
substitution icon83'
9
Victor Osimhen
S
35'
substitution icon45'
77
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
S
substitution icon45'
21
Matteo Politano
S
substitution icon66'

Substitutes

12
Davide Marfella
16
Hubert Dawid Idasiak
18
Giovanni Simeone
substitution icon45'
23
Alessio Zerbin
substitution icon66'
28
Matteo Marchisano
substitution icon73'
31
Karim Zedadka
substitution icon66'
42
Benedetto Barba
substitution icon45'
48
Daniel Hysaj
59
Alessandro Zanoli
substitution icon45'
65
Alessandro Spavone
substitution icon83'
70
Gianluca Gaetano
substitution icon45'
81
Giacomo Raspadori
substitution icon45'
64'
82'
88
Lorenzo Russo
Napoli

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
46%
55%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
407
502
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
2
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
9198
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
5
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
107
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar Doucouré

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon56'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon66'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon45'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
substitution icon66'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon80'
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon80'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
72'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
33'
substitution icon80'

Substitutes

22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon80'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
substitution icon80'
26
Chris Richards
substitution icon56'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
substitution icon45'
38
Tayo Adaramola
substitution icon66'
41
Joe Whitworth
43
Kofi Balmer
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon66'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon80'
47
Jack Wells-Morrison

Starting lineup

1
Alex Meret
GK
22
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Mário Rui
DF
substitution icon66'
55
Leo Østigård
DF
5
Juan Jesus
DF
substitution icon45'
68
Stanislav Lobotka
MF
substitution icon45'
7
Eljif Elmas
MF
substitution icon73'
91
Tanguy Ndombélé
MF
21'
substitution icon83'
9
Victor Osimhen
S
35'
substitution icon45'
77
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
S
substitution icon45'
21
Matteo Politano
S
substitution icon66'

Substitutes

12
Davide Marfella
16
Hubert Dawid Idasiak
18
Giovanni Simeone
substitution icon45'
23
Alessio Zerbin
substitution icon66'
28
Matteo Marchisano
substitution icon73'
31
Karim Zedadka
substitution icon66'
42
Benedetto Barba
substitution icon45'
48
Daniel Hysaj
59
Alessandro Zanoli
substitution icon45'
65
Alessandro Spavone
substitution icon83'
70
Gianluca Gaetano
substitution icon45'
81
Giacomo Raspadori
substitution icon45'
64'
82'
88
Lorenzo Russo
Napoli

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
46%
55%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
407
502
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
2
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
9198
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
5
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Crosses
5
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
107
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar Doucouré

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Match Summary

  • Vieira makes three changes to the side that drew with Trabzonspor.
  • Palace take the lead as Olise slips Zaha in to score.
  • Osimhen scores a spectacular equaliser moments later.
  • HT: Napoli 1-1 Palace
  • Raspadori smashes into the top corner for Napoli's second.
  • Raspadori adds a third, sweeping home from a low delivery.
  • FT: Napoli 3-1 Palace

The quality of the Italian side was evident in the goals they scored, but it was Palace who took the lead in the first-half.

Ebere Eze had already threatened with a low volley that forced Meret into a smart save, and at the second time of asking they found a way through. It was industrious work from Luka Milivojevic to win the ball back in central midfield; Olise then slipped in Zaha to finish from the angle.

Their lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is so in-demand. Latching onto the ball in the penalty area, he flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, turned sharply and volleyed into the bottom corner.

After the break Napoli added another: it was a very different finish from Osimhen’s trickery but it was of equal quality. Giacomo Raspadori, picking the ball up in midfield, unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner that left Butland with no chance.

Palace could have been level as Zaha raced through on goal, but the Ivorian tried to round the keeper and was met by a well timed challenge from Meret. The Eagles were made to pay soon after when Raspadori added his second and Napoli’s third, sweeping home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

Palace face Real Valladolid back at Selhurst Park before the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
88'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'

free kick won

Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Substitution

Napoli
Tanguy
Ndombélé(91)
off
Alessandro
Spavone(65)
on
82'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
Goal! Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Zanoli with a cross.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
73'

Substitution

Napoli
Eljif
Elmas(7)
off
Matteo
Marchisano(28)
on
72'

Yellow Card

Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

offside

Offside, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.
68'

free kick won

Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'

Substitution

Napoli
Mário Rui(6)
off
Karim
Zedadka(31)
on
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
66'

Substitution

Napoli
Matteo
Politano(21)
off
Alessio
Zerbin(23)
on
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(38)
on
64'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
Goal! Napoli 2, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gianluca Gaetano.
62'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jack Butland.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leo Østigård (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Benedetto Barba.
61'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
59'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
on
54'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
49'

free kick won

Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Juan Jesus(5)
off
Benedetto
Barba(42)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Stanislav
Lobotka(68)
off
Gianluca
Gaetano(70)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Khvicha
Kvaratskhelia(77)
off
Giovanni
Simeone(18)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Victor
Osimhen(9)
off
Giacomo
Raspadori(81)
on
45'

Substitution

Napoli
Giovanni
Di Lorenzo(22)
off
Alessandro
Zanoli(59)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
38'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
37'

free kick won

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

Napoli Goal

Napoli
Goal!
Napoli
Victor
Osimhen(9)
Goal! Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
33'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Napoli 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
32'

free kick won

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Meret.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'

Yellow Card

Ndombélé(91)
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
16'

corner

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
16'

free kick won

Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
2'

offside

Offside, Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.