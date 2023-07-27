Crystal Palace vs Millonarios

Summary:

Hodgson makes five changes for pre-season match with Colombian champions

Thousands of Palace supporters celebrate Eagles’ arrival in Chicago

High temperatures and humidity disrupt flow of first half

Mateta sees lobbed finish deflect away

Ward makes crucial tackle on Valencia

HT: Palace 0-0 Millonarios

Second half opens up as temperatures cool

Tomkins makes key block and Guerra nods wide as Millonarios ramp up pressure

Matthews makes flying save from Cataño

Eze whips in corner for unmarked O’Brien to head home

Kind break of the ball allows Millonarios to equalise

Hughes and Mitchell suffer injuries

Millonarios win and convert penalty in final minute

FT: Palace 1-2 Millonarios

A carnival atmosphere encompassed SeatGeek Stadium in the hours building up to kick-off as Palace and Millonarios supporters alike came together to celebrate their teams’ match-up in Chicago – a first Stateside visit for the Eagles since 2016.

As well as a celebration of Palace’s international footballing family, there was one of the life of former manager Trevor Francis ahead of kick-off, a moment’s applause being observed ahead of kick-off following his sad passing earlier in the week.

After a day of thunderstorms and weather warnings in Illinois, it was to a combination of roasting sunshine and humidity that the two sets of players emerged to a vociferous backing from Palace and Millonarios fans alike.

The conditions perhaps suited better Palace’s third-ever south American opposition, who came into the game off the back of winning their 16th league title earlier in the summer.

In truth, the stifling nature of the heat led to a stop-start first half with little to shout about for either side, save for a Jean-Philippe Mateta lob – after being played in by the advanced midfielder Will Hughes – which deflected away off a defender.

Right-back Joel Ward made one particularly important challenge prior to the half-time whistle to stop Jader Valencia from getting a clean volley away, but it was otherwise a half of limited incident.

After a half-time break in which international Palace fans met both Challenger, the internationally renowned American Bald Eagle, and mascot Pete the Eagle up close, the setting sun paved the way for a more open second period.

Indeed, it was Millonarios who started the half the brighter, substitute James Tomkins blocking from Larry Vasquez and Edgar Guerra heading wide when well-placed.

Moments later, Remi Matthews made an impressive flying save to deny Daniel Cataño’s curler, before Ward made another important intervention to stop Valencia getting a shot away inside the box.

A quartet of substitutes – which included the departure of Hughes, who went down clutching his knee after a poor challenge by an opposition player – made an instant impact for Palace on the hour mark.

After Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré linked up well to win a corner, Ebere Eze whipped the ball in and Jake O’Brien was left unmarked to thump a simple header home.

But Millonarios persisted, and almost equalised five minutes later when Matthews was called upon to make a good reflex save after a cross deflected goalwards off O’Brien.

Palace’s reprieve was temporary, albeit Millonarios’ equaliser fortuitous, after a kind break of the ball allowed Valencia to square for Leonardo Castro to slide home.

Tyrick Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury in the build-up to the goal and went off, but it appeared all were destined for a unique sudden death penalty shoot-out to decide the destiny of the Chicago Nations Cup – until one final twist in Millonarios’ favour.

With only seconds left on the clock, a clipped cross struck Schlupp and the referee awarded a contentious penalty. Up stepped Leonardo Castro again to slam an unstoppable low effort in from 12 yards.

Hodgson and his players suffered only their second defeat of pre-season thus far, but while the scoreline in Chicago was not one the result they sought after, the scenes of Palace’s players going over to thank their Stateside fanbase at full-time certainly felt celebratory.

UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla await in Detroit on Sunday.

Palace: Matthews (GK); Ward (Mitchell, 62 (Gordon, 81)), Andersen (O’Brien, 45), Guéhi (Tomkins, 45), Clyne, Lerma (Eze, 62), Rïedewald (Doucouré, 62), Hughes (Schlupp, 62), Ahamada, Mateta (Edouard, 45), Ayew

Subs: Johnstone (GK)