Crystal Palace vs Millonarios

Palace 1 2

Palace1
O'Brien64'
Millonarios2
Castro74' 90'
Thu 27 Jul 0:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesSeatGeek Stadium

Full-Time

Match Summary

Summary:

  • Hodgson makes five changes for pre-season match with Colombian champions
  • Thousands of Palace supporters celebrate Eagles’ arrival in Chicago
  • High temperatures and humidity disrupt flow of first half
  • Mateta sees lobbed finish deflect away
  • Ward makes crucial tackle on Valencia
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Millonarios
  • Second half opens up as temperatures cool
  • Tomkins makes key block and Guerra nods wide as Millonarios ramp up pressure
  • Matthews makes flying save from Cataño
  • Eze whips in corner for unmarked O’Brien to head home
  • Kind break of the ball allows Millonarios to equalise
  • Hughes and Mitchell suffer injuries
  • Millonarios win and convert penalty in final minute
  • FT: Palace 1-2 Millonarios

A carnival atmosphere encompassed SeatGeek Stadium in the hours building up to kick-off as Palace and Millonarios supporters alike came together to celebrate their teams’ match-up in Chicago – a first Stateside visit for the Eagles since 2016.

As well as a celebration of Palace’s international footballing family, there was one of the life of former manager Trevor Francis ahead of kick-off, a moment’s applause being observed ahead of kick-off following his sad passing earlier in the week.

After a day of thunderstorms and weather warnings in Illinois, it was to a combination of roasting sunshine and humidity that the two sets of players emerged to a vociferous backing from Palace and Millonarios fans alike.

The conditions perhaps suited better Palace’s third-ever south American opposition, who came into the game off the back of winning their 16th league title earlier in the summer.

In truth, the stifling nature of the heat led to a stop-start first half with little to shout about for either side, save for a Jean-Philippe Mateta lob – after being played in by the advanced midfielder Will Hughes – which deflected away off a defender.

Right-back Joel Ward made one particularly important challenge prior to the half-time whistle to stop Jader Valencia from getting a clean volley away, but it was otherwise a half of limited incident.

After a half-time break in which international Palace fans met both Challenger, the internationally renowned American Bald Eagle, and mascot Pete the Eagle up close, the setting sun paved the way for a more open second period.

Indeed, it was Millonarios who started the half the brighter, substitute James Tomkins blocking from Larry Vasquez and Edgar Guerra heading wide when well-placed.

Moments later, Remi Matthews made an impressive flying save to deny Daniel Cataño’s curler, before Ward made another important intervention to stop Valencia getting a shot away inside the box.

A quartet of substitutes – which included the departure of Hughes, who went down clutching his knee after a poor challenge by an opposition player – made an instant impact for Palace on the hour mark.

After Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré linked up well to win a corner, Ebere Eze whipped the ball in and Jake O’Brien was left unmarked to thump a simple header home.

But Millonarios persisted, and almost equalised five minutes later when Matthews was called upon to make a good reflex save after a cross deflected goalwards off O’Brien.

Palace’s reprieve was temporary, albeit Millonarios’ equaliser fortuitous, after a kind break of the ball allowed Valencia to square for Leonardo Castro to slide home.

Tyrick Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury in the build-up to the goal and went off, but it appeared all were destined for a unique sudden death penalty shoot-out to decide the destiny of the Chicago Nations Cup – until one final twist in Millonarios’ favour.

With only seconds left on the clock, a clipped cross struck Schlupp and the referee awarded a contentious penalty. Up stepped Leonardo Castro again to slam an unstoppable low effort in from 12 yards.

Hodgson and his players suffered only their second defeat of pre-season thus far, but while the scoreline in Chicago was not one the result they sought after, the scenes of Palace’s players going over to thank their Stateside fanbase at full-time certainly felt celebratory.

UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla await in Detroit on Sunday.

Palace: Matthews (GK); Ward (Mitchell, 62 (Gordon, 81)), Andersen (O’Brien, 45), Guéhi (Tomkins, 45), Clyne, Lerma (Eze, 62), Rïedewald (Doucouré, 62), Hughes (Schlupp, 62), Ahamada, Mateta (Edouard, 45), Ayew

Subs: Johnstone (GK)

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 2.
90'+1'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Millonarios Goal

Millonarios
Goal!
Millonarios
Leonardo
Castro(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 2. Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
88'

Substitution

Millonarios
Larry
Vásquez(5)
off
Dewar
Victoria(24)
on
88'

Substitution

Millonarios
Álvaro
Montero(31)
off
Juan
Moreno(1)
on
88'

Substitution

Millonarios
Jorge
Arias(17)
off
Andrés
Murillo(2)
on
87'

corner

Corner, Millonarios. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorge Arias.
83'

Yellow Card

Arias(17)
Jorge Arias (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(37)
on
82'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
81'

free kick won

Beckham David (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
74'

Millonarios Goal

Millonarios
Goal!
Millonarios
Leonardo
Castro(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 1. Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jader Valencia.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
71'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
71'

start delay

Delay in match (Millonarios).
69'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
68'

Yellow Card

Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

free kick won

Daniel Giraldo (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

Substitution

Millonarios
Edgar
Guerra(15)
off
Beckham David(11)
on
65'

Substitution

Millonarios
Juan
Pereira(21)
off
Daniel
Giraldo(8)
on
65'

Substitution

Millonarios
Fernando
Uribe(20)
off
Leonardo
Castro(23)
on
64'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jake
O'Brien(32)
Jake O'Brien
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 0. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Moreno.
63'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jefferson Lerma
Jefferson
Lerma(8)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
61'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
59'

Yellow Card

Pereira(21)
Juan Pereira (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'

free kick won

Daniel Cataño (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

free kick won

Alex Moreno (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

Yellow Card

Guerra(15)
Edgar Guerra (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
52'

corner

Corner, Millonarios. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Daniel Cataño (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Larry Vásquez.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Jader Valencia (Millonarios) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edgar Guerra with a cross.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Larry Vásquez (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Cataño.
47'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
45'

Substitution

Millonarios
David
Silva(14)
off
Daniel
Cataño(10)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Marc Guéhi
Marc
Guéhi(6)
off
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joachim Andersen
Joachim
Andersen(16)
off
Jake O'Brien
Jake
O'Brien(32)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Millonarios 0.
45'+2'

Yellow Card

Hughes(19)
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'

free kick won

Edgar Guerra (Millonarios) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'

free kick won

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

free kick won

David Silva (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

David Silva (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'

start delay

Delay in match (Millonarios).
20'

miss

Attempt missed. David Silva (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Larry Vásquez.
16'

free kick won

Larry Vásquez (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorge Arias.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a through ball.
11'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Remi Matthews
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
substitution icon45'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon63'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
substitution icon45'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
substitution icon63'
19
Will Hughes
MF
45'+2'
substitution icon63'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
substitution icon63'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon45'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon72'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
S

Substitutes

3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon63'
substitution icon82'
5
James Tomkins
substitution icon45'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon63'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon63'
68'
21
Sam Johnstone
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon45'
28
Cheick Doucouré
substitution icon63'
32
Jake O'Brien
substitution icon45'
64'
37
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon82'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

31
Álvaro Montero
GK
substitution icon88'
36
Samuel Asprilla
DF
29
Alex Moreno
DF
17
Jorge Arias
DF
83'
substitution icon88'
13
Elvis Perlaza
DF
21
Juan Pereira
MF
59'
substitution icon65'
5
Larry Vásquez
MF
substitution icon88'
14
David Silva
MF
substitution icon45'
20
Fernando Uribe
S
substitution icon65'
16
Jader Valencia
S
15
Edgar Guerra
S
55'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

1
Juan Moreno
substitution icon88'
2
Andrés Murillo
substitution icon88'
8
Daniel Giraldo
substitution icon65'
10
Daniel Cataño
substitution icon45'
11
Beckham David
substitution icon65'
23
Leonardo Castro
substitution icon65'
74'
90'
24
Dewar Victoria
substitution icon88'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Millonarios
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
5
6
Shots on target
2
3
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
369
533
Free kicks
16
9
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4247
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
7
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
2
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Touches
53
Jefferson Lerma
Jefferson Lerma
Tackles
2
Joel Ward
Joel Ward

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

31
Remi Matthews
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
substitution icon45'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon63'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
substitution icon45'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
substitution icon63'
19
Will Hughes
MF
45'+2'
substitution icon63'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
substitution icon63'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon45'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon72'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
S

Substitutes

3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon63'
substitution icon82'
5
James Tomkins
substitution icon45'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon63'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon63'
68'
21
Sam Johnstone
22
Odsonne Édouard
substitution icon45'
28
Cheick Doucouré
substitution icon63'
32
Jake O'Brien
substitution icon45'
64'
37
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon82'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

31
Álvaro Montero
GK
substitution icon88'
36
Samuel Asprilla
DF
29
Alex Moreno
DF
17
Jorge Arias
DF
83'
substitution icon88'
13
Elvis Perlaza
DF
21
Juan Pereira
MF
59'
substitution icon65'
5
Larry Vásquez
MF
substitution icon88'
14
David Silva
MF
substitution icon45'
20
Fernando Uribe
S
substitution icon65'
16
Jader Valencia
S
15
Edgar Guerra
S
55'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

1
Juan Moreno
substitution icon88'
2
Andrés Murillo
substitution icon88'
8
Daniel Giraldo
substitution icon65'
10
Daniel Cataño
substitution icon45'
11
Beckham David
substitution icon65'
23
Leonardo Castro
substitution icon65'
74'
90'
24
Dewar Victoria
substitution icon88'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Millonarios
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
5
6
Shots on target
2
3
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
369
533
Free kicks
16
9
Offsides
1
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4247
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
7
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
2
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Touches
53
Jefferson Lerma
Jefferson Lerma
Tackles
2
Joel Ward
Joel Ward

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

