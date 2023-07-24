Keep coming back to this page throughout the week, as well as check out our social media channels, for all the latest updates and action.
Crystal Palace have landed in the United States as they get set to play high-profile fixtures in Chicago and Detroit – keep track of all the latest news, images and behind the scenes action below!
Sunday, 23rd July – 22:00 CDT local time
The Eagles have landed
Good morning everyone – the Palace are officially Stateside.
Roy Hodgson, his players and support staff spent Sunday on the go, journeying from London to Chicago ahead of getting down to the business of training on Monday morning.
Take a look at some of the best photos of Palace on the road below.
