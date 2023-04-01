Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Summary:

Hodgson makes return to Palace dugout

Palace enjoy record 20 shots in dominant first-half

Daniel Iversen excels in Leicester goal

Leicester hit the post with mis-hit cross

Wilfried Zaha suffers injury on the stroke of half-time

HT: Palace 0-0 Leicester

Visitors take lead against the run of play through Pereira rocket

Palace hit back straight away through Eze free-kick, deflected in off Iversen

Eagles continue to push and probe

Mateta steps off the bench to score with the last kick of the game

FT: Palace 2-1 Leicester

Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th-minute strike saw Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Leicester in a deafening atmosphere at Selhurst Park, as Roy Hodgson made his return to the dugout.

As Hodgson strode back out towards the home dugout at Selhurst Park in the south London sunshine, the noise emanating from the Holmesdale spoke to the determination of both players and fans to turn Palace’s form around.

The home side started on the front foot and refused to let up, winning the ball high up inside the Leicester half on multiple occasions and calling Daniel Iversen into action time and again.

Cheick Doucouré saw his low effort saved, Wilfried Zaha’s was pushed away and Ebere Eze – after dancing past several defenders – was denied a Goal of the Season contender. Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were imperious, and the Eagles went in at half-time having had 19 shots on goal, comfortably their highest tally since the turn of the year.

Leicester’s only foray forwards saw a mishit cross strike the post, before Guéhi could nod clear.

Disaster struck just before the break, however, as Zaha pulled up in possession clutching his groin and was withdrawn, making a forlorn figure as he limped down the tunnel.

Leicester emerged a far more confident side and enjoyed their best spell in possession after the break, earning the breakthrough through substitute Ricardo Pereira’s sweetly struck effort from the edge of the penalty area.

They weren’t ahead for long, however, as Palace equalised just minutes later. It will go down as an own goal but that doesn’t tell the full story, with Ebere Eze’s wonderful free-kick cannoning off the underside of the crossbar, clipping the back of Iversen and nestling in the back of the net.

Both sides kept pushing and probing as the minutes ticked by, but it was Palace in the ascendency for the final period – and Iversen was called into action once again to prevent a looping free-kick finding the back of the net.

Then, deep into the fourth minute of stoppage time, up stepped Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot home and send Selhurst Park into delirium. Ray Lewington danced on the touchline, the corner flag took a beating and Palace have secured three invaluable points.

As the final whistle blew, Roy Hodgson raised his fist into the air. The Eagles had won it.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp (Hughes, 81), Eze, Olise, Zaha (Ayew, 45), Edouard (Mateta, 86)

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Lokonga,, Clyne, McArthur, Riedewald

Leicester: Iversen (GK), Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen (Thomas, 60), Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Cardoso (Pereira, HT), Maddison, Barnes, Daka (Iheanacho, 72).

Subs: Ward (GK), Söyüncü, Vardy, Amartey, Mendy, Soumaré.