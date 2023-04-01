Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

      Palace 2 Leicester 1

      Palace2
      Iversen59' (OG)
      Mateta90'+4'
      Leicester1
      Ricardo Pereira56'
      Sat 01 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Leicester (H)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Leicester (H)

      13:21

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson makes return to Palace dugout
      • Palace enjoy record 20 shots in dominant first-half
      • Daniel Iversen excels in Leicester goal
      • Leicester hit the post with mis-hit cross
      • Wilfried Zaha suffers injury on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Leicester
      • Visitors take lead against the run of play through Pereira rocket
      • Palace hit back straight away through Eze free-kick, deflected in off Iversen
      • Eagles continue to push and probe
      • Mateta steps off the bench to score with the last kick of the game
      • FT: Palace 2-1 Leicester

      Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th-minute strike saw Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Leicester in a deafening atmosphere at Selhurst Park, as Roy Hodgson made his return to the dugout.

      As Hodgson strode back out towards the home dugout at Selhurst Park in the south London sunshine, the noise emanating from the Holmesdale spoke to the determination of both players and fans to turn Palace’s form around.

      The home side started on the front foot and refused to let up, winning the ball high up inside the Leicester half on multiple occasions and calling Daniel Iversen into action time and again.

      Cheick Doucouré saw his low effort saved, Wilfried Zaha’s was pushed away and Ebere Eze – after dancing past several defenders – was denied a Goal of the Season contender. Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were imperious, and the Eagles went in at half-time having had 19 shots on goal, comfortably their highest tally since the turn of the year.

      Leicester’s only foray forwards saw a mishit cross strike the post, before Guéhi could nod clear.

      Disaster struck just before the break, however, as Zaha pulled up in possession clutching his groin and was withdrawn, making a forlorn figure as he limped down the tunnel.

      Leicester emerged a far more confident side and enjoyed their best spell in possession after the break, earning the breakthrough through substitute Ricardo Pereira’s sweetly struck effort from the edge of the penalty area.

      They weren’t ahead for long, however, as Palace equalised just minutes later. It will go down as an own goal but that doesn’t tell the full story, with Ebere Eze’s wonderful free-kick cannoning off the underside of the crossbar, clipping the back of Iversen and nestling in the back of the net.

      Both sides kept pushing and probing as the minutes ticked by, but it was Palace in the ascendency for the final period – and Iversen was called into action once again to prevent a looping free-kick finding the back of the net.

      Then, deep into the fourth minute of stoppage time, up stepped Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot home and send Selhurst Park into delirium. Ray Lewington danced on the touchline, the corner flag took a beating and Palace have secured three invaluable points.

      As the final whistle blew, Roy Hodgson raised his fist into the air. The Eagles had won it.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp (Hughes, 81), Eze, Olise, Zaha (Ayew, 45), Edouard (Mateta, 86)

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Lokonga,, Clyne, McArthur, Riedewald

      Leicester: Iversen (GK), Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen (Thomas, 60), Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Cardoso (Pereira, HT), Maddison, Barnes, Daka (Iheanacho, 72).

      Subs: Ward (GK), Söyüncü, Vardy, Amartey, Mendy, Soumaré.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Ndidi(25)
      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Dewsbury-Hall(22)
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      72'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Patson
      Daka(20)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      on
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City).
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Souttar(15)
      Harry Souttar (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      67'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Harry Souttar tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Victor
      Kristiansen(16)
      off
      Luke
      Thomas(33)
      on
      59'

      Leicester City Own Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Daniel
      Iversen(31)
      Own Goal by Daniel Iversen, Leicester City. Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 1.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      56'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Ricardo Pereira(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
      54'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wout Faes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Tetê(37)
      off
      Ricardo Pereira(21)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      45'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Leicester City).
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wout Faes.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      39'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wout Faes.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross.
      37'

      free kick won

      Harry Souttar (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      31'

      free kick won

      Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Kristiansen(16)
      Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      22'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tetê.
      14'

      free kick won

      Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      8'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      88'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      81'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon45'+1'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon45'+1'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon86'
      90'+4'
      90'+5'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon81'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Daniel Iversen
      GK
      59'
      27
      Timothy Castagne
      DF
      15
      Harry Souttar
      DF
      68'
      16
      Victor Kristiansen
      DF
      29'
      substitution icon60'
      3
      Wout Faes
      DF
      22
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
      MF
      83'
      7
      Harvey Barnes
      MF
      37
      Tetê
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      89'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      20
      Patson Daka
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      1
      Danny Ward
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon72'
      18
      Daniel Amartey
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      substitution icon45'
      56'
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      33
      Luke Thomas
      substitution icon60'
      42
      Boubakary Soumaré
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leicester City
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      31
      3
      Shots on target
      9
      2
      Corners
      10
      1
      Passes completed
      357
      345
      Free kicks
      16
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5976
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      12
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      86
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      MCI
      4-1
      LIV
      FOR
      1-1
      WOL
      BHA
      3-3
      BRE
      BOU
      2-1
      FUL
      ARS
      4-1
      LEE
      CHE
      0-2
      AVL

      Access All Over | Leicester (H)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Leicester (H)

      13:21

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      88'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      81'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon45'+1'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon45'+1'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon86'
      90'+4'
      90'+5'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon81'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Daniel Iversen
      GK
      59'
      27
      Timothy Castagne
      DF
      15
      Harry Souttar
      DF
      68'
      16
      Victor Kristiansen
      DF
      29'
      substitution icon60'
      3
      Wout Faes
      DF
      22
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
      MF
      83'
      7
      Harvey Barnes
      MF
      37
      Tetê
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      89'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      20
      Patson Daka
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      1
      Danny Ward
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon72'
      18
      Daniel Amartey
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      substitution icon45'
      56'
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      33
      Luke Thomas
      substitution icon60'
      42
      Boubakary Soumaré
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leicester City
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      31
      3
      Shots on target
      9
      2
      Corners
      10
      1
      Passes completed
      357
      345
      Free kicks
      16
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5976
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      12
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      86
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      MCI
      4-1
      LIV
      FOR
      1-1
      WOL
      BHA
      3-3
      BRE
      BOU
      2-1
      FUL
      ARS
      4-1
      LEE
      CHE
      0-2
      AVL
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson makes return to Palace dugout
      • Palace enjoy record 20 shots in dominant first-half
      • Daniel Iversen excels in Leicester goal
      • Leicester hit the post with mis-hit cross
      • Wilfried Zaha suffers injury on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Leicester
      • Visitors take lead against the run of play through Pereira rocket
      • Palace hit back straight away through Eze free-kick, deflected in off Iversen
      • Eagles continue to push and probe
      • Mateta steps off the bench to score with the last kick of the game
      • FT: Palace 2-1 Leicester

      Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th-minute strike saw Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Leicester in a deafening atmosphere at Selhurst Park, as Roy Hodgson made his return to the dugout.

      As Hodgson strode back out towards the home dugout at Selhurst Park in the south London sunshine, the noise emanating from the Holmesdale spoke to the determination of both players and fans to turn Palace’s form around.

      The home side started on the front foot and refused to let up, winning the ball high up inside the Leicester half on multiple occasions and calling Daniel Iversen into action time and again.

      Cheick Doucouré saw his low effort saved, Wilfried Zaha’s was pushed away and Ebere Eze – after dancing past several defenders – was denied a Goal of the Season contender. Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were imperious, and the Eagles went in at half-time having had 19 shots on goal, comfortably their highest tally since the turn of the year.

      Leicester’s only foray forwards saw a mishit cross strike the post, before Guéhi could nod clear.

      Disaster struck just before the break, however, as Zaha pulled up in possession clutching his groin and was withdrawn, making a forlorn figure as he limped down the tunnel.

      Leicester emerged a far more confident side and enjoyed their best spell in possession after the break, earning the breakthrough through substitute Ricardo Pereira’s sweetly struck effort from the edge of the penalty area.

      They weren’t ahead for long, however, as Palace equalised just minutes later. It will go down as an own goal but that doesn’t tell the full story, with Ebere Eze’s wonderful free-kick cannoning off the underside of the crossbar, clipping the back of Iversen and nestling in the back of the net.

      Both sides kept pushing and probing as the minutes ticked by, but it was Palace in the ascendency for the final period – and Iversen was called into action once again to prevent a looping free-kick finding the back of the net.

      Then, deep into the fourth minute of stoppage time, up stepped Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot home and send Selhurst Park into delirium. Ray Lewington danced on the touchline, the corner flag took a beating and Palace have secured three invaluable points.

      As the final whistle blew, Roy Hodgson raised his fist into the air. The Eagles had won it.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp (Hughes, 81), Eze, Olise, Zaha (Ayew, 45), Edouard (Mateta, 86)

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Lokonga,, Clyne, McArthur, Riedewald

      Leicester: Iversen (GK), Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen (Thomas, 60), Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Cardoso (Pereira, HT), Maddison, Barnes, Daka (Iheanacho, 72).

      Subs: Ward (GK), Söyüncü, Vardy, Amartey, Mendy, Soumaré.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Ndidi(25)
      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Dewsbury-Hall(22)
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      72'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Patson
      Daka(20)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      on
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City).
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Souttar(15)
      Harry Souttar (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      67'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Harry Souttar tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Victor
      Kristiansen(16)
      off
      Luke
      Thomas(33)
      on
      59'

      Leicester City Own Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Daniel
      Iversen(31)
      Own Goal by Daniel Iversen, Leicester City. Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 1.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      56'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Ricardo Pereira(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
      54'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wout Faes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Tetê(37)
      off
      Ricardo Pereira(21)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      45'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Leicester City).
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wout Faes.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      39'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wout Faes.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross.
      37'

      free kick won

      Harry Souttar (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      31'

      free kick won

      Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Kristiansen(16)
      Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      22'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tetê.
      14'

      free kick won

      Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      8'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.