Leeds 1 Palace 5
- 12:27Access All Over | Leeds United (A)12:27Access All Over | Leeds United (A)Match Action
- The Numbers: Eagles fly high at Elland Road
- 05:23
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds
- The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:27
- 05:23
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds
- 99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 16:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 202316:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 2023Match Action
- 00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 11:33
- 102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended Highlights09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 04:42
- 00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conference00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:36
Match Summary
Summary:
- Leeds dominate early at Elland Road
- Johnstone produces string of saves on first league start for Palace
- Bamford heads hosts in front from a corner
- Guéhi equalises from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time
- HT: Leeds 1-1 Palace
- Ayew nods Eagles ahead early in second-half
- Eze adds quickfire third on the counter
- Olise notches third quickfire assist by slipping in Edouard, who finishes across goal
- Ayew smashes home to complete the rout
- FT: Leeds 1-5 Palace
Jordan Ayew scored twice and Michael Olise registered a hattrick of assists as Crystal Palace produced a scintillating performance at Elland Road to equal their best ever Premier League result away from home.
The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for Palace to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.
The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in. It looked as though it wasn’t to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.
The equaliser came just seconds before the break, as Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to Ebere Eze’s free-kick delivery and showed the predatory instincts of a striker to prod home. Then, with Palace emerging after half-time with renewed vigour, Jordan Ayew completed the turnaround from a wonderful Michael Olise delivery.
Olise was to have a hand in everything Palace created and was a constant scourge for the hosts, setting up Eze two minutes later to give the Eagles breathing space. Liberated by the scoreline, they began to produce some scintillating football.
Olise completed his hattrick of assists soon after, picking out Odsonne Edouard to smash home a fourth with his weaker foot. It was the finish of a man full of confidence, and a sign of Palace’s team spirit under Roy Hodgson.
The scoring wasn’t over, however, as Jordan Ayew added a second of his own to make it five, slamming home from close range after Will Hughes’ shot deflected into his path.
It made for a remarkable afternoon at Elland Road, but amidst the free-scoring Palace performance and the tumbling records came three vitally important points.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 80), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise.
Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Lokonga.
Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), Koch, Aaronson (Gnoto¸60), Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), McKennie.
Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Greenwood.
Match Blog
Full-Time
end delay
start delay
free kick won
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
miss
Substitution
Yellow Card
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Crystal Palace Goal!
attempt blocked
free kick won
Substitution
end delay
start delay
free kick won
offside
Crystal Palace Goal!
miss
offside
end delay
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
start delay
attempt blocked
Crystal Palace Goal!
Crystal Palace Goal!
miss
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
corner
offside
First-Half Ends
Crystal Palace Goal!
attempt blocked
free kick won
attempt saved
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
miss
corner
attempt blocked
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
attempt saved
attempt blocked
corner
post
corner
free kick won
free kick won
Leeds United Goal
corner
free kick won
free kick won
miss
attempt saved
miss
attempt saved
attempt saved
free kick won
miss
offside
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
- 12:27
- The Numbers: Eagles fly high at Elland Road
- 05:23
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds
- The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:27
- 05:23
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds
- 99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 16:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 202316:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 2023Match Action
- 00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 11:33
- 102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended Highlights09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 04:42
- 00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conference00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:36
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Match Summary
Summary:
- Leeds dominate early at Elland Road
- Johnstone produces string of saves on first league start for Palace
- Bamford heads hosts in front from a corner
- Guéhi equalises from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time
- HT: Leeds 1-1 Palace
- Ayew nods Eagles ahead early in second-half
- Eze adds quickfire third on the counter
- Olise notches third quickfire assist by slipping in Edouard, who finishes across goal
- Ayew smashes home to complete the rout
- FT: Leeds 1-5 Palace
Jordan Ayew scored twice and Michael Olise registered a hattrick of assists as Crystal Palace produced a scintillating performance at Elland Road to equal their best ever Premier League result away from home.
The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for Palace to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.
The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in. It looked as though it wasn’t to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.
The equaliser came just seconds before the break, as Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to Ebere Eze’s free-kick delivery and showed the predatory instincts of a striker to prod home. Then, with Palace emerging after half-time with renewed vigour, Jordan Ayew completed the turnaround from a wonderful Michael Olise delivery.
Olise was to have a hand in everything Palace created and was a constant scourge for the hosts, setting up Eze two minutes later to give the Eagles breathing space. Liberated by the scoreline, they began to produce some scintillating football.
Olise completed his hattrick of assists soon after, picking out Odsonne Edouard to smash home a fourth with his weaker foot. It was the finish of a man full of confidence, and a sign of Palace’s team spirit under Roy Hodgson.
The scoring wasn’t over, however, as Jordan Ayew added a second of his own to make it five, slamming home from close range after Will Hughes’ shot deflected into his path.
It made for a remarkable afternoon at Elland Road, but amidst the free-scoring Palace performance and the tumbling records came three vitally important points.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 80), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise.
Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Lokonga.
Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), Koch, Aaronson (Gnoto¸60), Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), McKennie.
Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Greenwood.