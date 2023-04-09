Skip navigation
      Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

      Leeds 1 Palace 5

      Leeds1
      Bamford21'
      Palace5
      Guéhi45'+1'
      Ayew53' 77'
      Eze55'
      Édouard69'
      Sun 09 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueElland Road

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Leeds dominate early at Elland Road
      • Johnstone produces string of saves on first league start for Palace
      • Bamford heads hosts in front from a corner
      • Guéhi equalises from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Leeds 1-1 Palace
      • Ayew nods Eagles ahead early in second-half
      • Eze adds quickfire third on the counter
      • Olise notches third quickfire assist by slipping in Edouard, who finishes across goal
      • Ayew smashes home to complete the rout
      • FT: Leeds 1-5 Palace

      Jordan Ayew scored twice and Michael Olise registered a hattrick of assists as Crystal Palace produced a scintillating performance at Elland Road to equal their best ever Premier League result away from home.

      The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for Palace to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.

      The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in. It looked as though it wasn’t to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.

      The equaliser came just seconds before the break, as Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to Ebere Eze’s free-kick delivery and showed the predatory instincts of a striker to prod home. Then, with Palace emerging after half-time with renewed vigour, Jordan Ayew completed the turnaround from a wonderful Michael Olise delivery.

      Olise was to have a hand in everything Palace created and was a constant scourge for the hosts, setting up Eze two minutes later to give the Eagles breathing space. Liberated by the scoreline, they began to produce some scintillating football.

      Olise completed his hattrick of assists soon after, picking out Odsonne Edouard to smash home a fourth with his weaker foot. It was the finish of a man full of confidence, and a sign of Palace’s team spirit under Roy Hodgson.

      The scoring wasn’t over, however, as Jordan Ayew added a second of his own to make it five, slamming home from close range after Will Hughes’ shot deflected into his path.

      It made for a remarkable afternoon at Elland Road, but amidst the free-scoring Palace performance and the tumbling records came three vitally important points.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 80), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise.

      Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Lokonga.

      Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), Koch, Aaronson (Gnoto¸60), Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), McKennie.

      Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Greenwood.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
      90'+6'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+4'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Gnonto(29)
      Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      86'

      Yellow Card

      McKennie(28)
      Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Patrick Bamford
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      off
      Georginio Rutter
      Georginio
      Rutter(24)
      on
      77'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      76'

      free kick won

      Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      74'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      72'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Junior Firpo
      Junior
      Firpo(3)
      off
      Rasmus Kristensen
      Rasmus
      Kristensen(25)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Brenden Aaronson
      Brenden
      Aaronson(7)
      off
      Wilfried Gnonto
      Wilfried
      Gnonto(29)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Luis Sinisterra
      Luis
      Sinisterra(23)
      off
      Rodrigo
      Rodrigo(19)
      on
      58'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Robin Koch tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      45'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Firpo(3)
      Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
      39'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a cross.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Bamford.
      25'

      post

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      24'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      Patrick Bamford
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      19'

      free kick won

      Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      50'
      substitution icon87'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      45'+1'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      69'
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      53'
      77'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon80'
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon87'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon74'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      2
      Luke Ayling
      DF
      3
      Junior Firpo
      DF
      44'
      substitution icon60'
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      DF
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      23
      Luis Sinisterra
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      28
      Weston McKennie
      MF
      86'
      7
      Brenden Aaronson
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      8
      Marc Roca
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      21'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      4
      Adam Forshaw
      6
      Liam Cooper
      10
      Crysencio Summerville
      19
      Rodrigo
      substitution icon60'
      22
      Joel Robles
      24
      Georginio Rutter
      substitution icon79'
      25
      Rasmus Kristensen
      substitution icon60'
      29
      Wilfried Gnonto
      substitution icon60'
      90'+1'
      42
      Sam Greenwood
      Leeds United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      11
      16
      Shots on target
      7
      8
      Corners
      2
      4
      Passes completed
      305
      325
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6180
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      14
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      7
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      98
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      LIV
      2-2
      ARS

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      50'
      substitution icon87'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      45'+1'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      69'
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      53'
      77'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon80'
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon87'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon74'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      2
      Luke Ayling
      DF
      3
      Junior Firpo
      DF
      44'
      substitution icon60'
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      DF
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      23
      Luis Sinisterra
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      28
      Weston McKennie
      MF
      86'
      7
      Brenden Aaronson
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      8
      Marc Roca
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      21'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      4
      Adam Forshaw
      6
      Liam Cooper
      10
      Crysencio Summerville
      19
      Rodrigo
      substitution icon60'
      22
      Joel Robles
      24
      Georginio Rutter
      substitution icon79'
      25
      Rasmus Kristensen
      substitution icon60'
      29
      Wilfried Gnonto
      substitution icon60'
      90'+1'
      42
      Sam Greenwood
      Leeds United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      11
      16
      Shots on target
      7
      8
      Corners
      2
      4
      Passes completed
      305
      325
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6180
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      14
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      7
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      98
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      LIV
      2-2
      ARS
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Leeds dominate early at Elland Road
      • Johnstone produces string of saves on first league start for Palace
      • Bamford heads hosts in front from a corner
      • Guéhi equalises from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Leeds 1-1 Palace
      • Ayew nods Eagles ahead early in second-half
      • Eze adds quickfire third on the counter
      • Olise notches third quickfire assist by slipping in Edouard, who finishes across goal
      • Ayew smashes home to complete the rout
      • FT: Leeds 1-5 Palace

      Jordan Ayew scored twice and Michael Olise registered a hattrick of assists as Crystal Palace produced a scintillating performance at Elland Road to equal their best ever Premier League result away from home.

      The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for Palace to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.

      The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in. It looked as though it wasn’t to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.

      The equaliser came just seconds before the break, as Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to Ebere Eze’s free-kick delivery and showed the predatory instincts of a striker to prod home. Then, with Palace emerging after half-time with renewed vigour, Jordan Ayew completed the turnaround from a wonderful Michael Olise delivery.

      Olise was to have a hand in everything Palace created and was a constant scourge for the hosts, setting up Eze two minutes later to give the Eagles breathing space. Liberated by the scoreline, they began to produce some scintillating football.

      Olise completed his hattrick of assists soon after, picking out Odsonne Edouard to smash home a fourth with his weaker foot. It was the finish of a man full of confidence, and a sign of Palace’s team spirit under Roy Hodgson.

      The scoring wasn’t over, however, as Jordan Ayew added a second of his own to make it five, slamming home from close range after Will Hughes’ shot deflected into his path.

      It made for a remarkable afternoon at Elland Road, but amidst the free-scoring Palace performance and the tumbling records came three vitally important points.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 80), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise.

      Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Lokonga.

      Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), Koch, Aaronson (Gnoto¸60), Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), McKennie.

      Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Greenwood.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
      90'+6'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+4'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Gnonto(29)
      Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      86'

      Yellow Card

      McKennie(28)
      Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Patrick Bamford
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      off
      Georginio Rutter
      Georginio
      Rutter(24)
      on
      77'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      76'

      free kick won

      Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      74'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      72'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Junior Firpo
      Junior
      Firpo(3)
      off
      Rasmus Kristensen
      Rasmus
      Kristensen(25)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Brenden Aaronson
      Brenden
      Aaronson(7)
      off
      Wilfried Gnonto
      Wilfried
      Gnonto(29)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Luis Sinisterra
      Luis
      Sinisterra(23)
      off
      Rodrigo
      Rodrigo(19)
      on
      58'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Robin Koch tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      45'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Firpo(3)
      Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
      39'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a cross.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Bamford.
      25'

      post

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      24'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      Patrick Bamford
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      19'

      free kick won

      Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.