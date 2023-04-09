Summary:

Leeds dominate early at Elland Road

Johnstone produces string of saves on first league start for Palace

Bamford heads hosts in front from a corner

Guéhi equalises from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time

HT: Leeds 1-1 Palace

Ayew nods Eagles ahead early in second-half

Eze adds quickfire third on the counter

Olise notches third quickfire assist by slipping in Edouard, who finishes across goal

Ayew smashes home to complete the rout

FT: Leeds 1-5 Palace

Jordan Ayew scored twice and Michael Olise registered a hattrick of assists as Crystal Palace produced a scintillating performance at Elland Road to equal their best ever Premier League result away from home.

The atmosphere at Elland Road is always intense, and it took some time for Palace to acclimatise as Leeds cranked up the pressure. Sam Johnstone – making his first Premier League start for the club – was by far the busier of the two ‘keepers, and saved well to keep the scores level.

The hosts found the breakthrough, however, as Patrick Bamford’s superb header cannoned off the inside of the post and in. It looked as though it wasn’t to be Palace’s day – but then came the most remarkable of turnarounds either side of half-time.

The equaliser came just seconds before the break, as Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to Ebere Eze’s free-kick delivery and showed the predatory instincts of a striker to prod home. Then, with Palace emerging after half-time with renewed vigour, Jordan Ayew completed the turnaround from a wonderful Michael Olise delivery.

Olise was to have a hand in everything Palace created and was a constant scourge for the hosts, setting up Eze two minutes later to give the Eagles breathing space. Liberated by the scoreline, they began to produce some scintillating football.

Olise completed his hattrick of assists soon after, picking out Odsonne Edouard to smash home a fourth with his weaker foot. It was the finish of a man full of confidence, and a sign of Palace’s team spirit under Roy Hodgson.

The scoring wasn’t over, however, as Jordan Ayew added a second of his own to make it five, slamming home from close range after Will Hughes’ shot deflected into his path.

It made for a remarkable afternoon at Elland Road, but amidst the free-scoring Palace performance and the tumbling records came three vitally important points.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 80), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Lokonga.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), Koch, Aaronson (Gnoto¸60), Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), McKennie.

Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Greenwood.