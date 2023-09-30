Summary:

Six changes for Palace from midweek Carabao Cup defeat

Palace start brightly, Guéhi flicks Andersen cross narrowly wide after 10 minutes

Mitchell clears Højlund effort off the line seconds later

Andersen rockets Palace into the lead on the half-volley on 25 minutes

Defender then sees close-range strike blocked by Amrabat

Eagles continue to threaten on the counter

Casemiro heads over from United corner

HT: Manchester United 0-1 Palace

Johnstone denies Fernandes and Hojlund in quick succession

Powerful Hughes effort tests Onana

Schlupp header drops inches away from far post

Double ricochet almost leads to Palace own-goal

Mount heads over from close range as hosts increase the pressure

Palace look to counter, Eze prodding wide from the edge of the box

Andersen and Guéhi blocks see Palace survive late scramble

FT: Manchester United 0-1 Palace

In the build-up to kick-off both Palace players and management had spoken about the difference of occasion between the Carabao Cup in midweek and Premier League on Saturday afternoon – and so the case well and truly proved.

Where the game got away from the Eagles in the opening stages in midweek, this time, they looked resolute in defence and – despite a similar gulf in possession – the more threatening side on the counter-attack.

And after Andersen rocketed in a crashing half-volley from Ebere Eze's free-kick on 25 minutes, Palace showed their resilience with a diligent and well-organised defensive display, while continuing to create further opportunities on the counter-attack.

The win – Palace's third in their last five Premier League trips to Old Trafford – also saw Roy Hodgson become the first-ever manager to avoid defeat over five consecutive Premier League visits to Manchester United.

When play kicked off, the pattern of the match soon became apparent. For all United's early pressure, it was Palace who could have taken the lead with 10 minutes gone when a half-cleared corner-kick allowed Andersen to sweep in a near-post cross which centre-back partner Marc Guéhi narrowly glanced wide.

Immediately up the other end, however, Palace were indebted to the pace of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced back to hack clear Rasmus Hojlund’s goalbound effort after the Dane had ran clean through and prodded past Sam Johnstone.

While Ebere Eze’s clever running opened up spaces in the final third, it was his delivery from set-pieces which regularly creating the game’s best opportunities – and so the case proved as Palace took the lead on 25 minutes.

When Jordan Ayew dispossessed Sofyan Amrabat and won a free-kick high up the pitch, Eze's fizzing ball bounced right the way across the box, sitting up perfectly for Andersen to slam into the top corner on the half-volley.

The hosts attempted to hit back straight away as Casemiro saw his own sweeping half-volley sail wide from the edge of the box, but it was almost a case of déja vu moments later when Eze’s corner dropped invitingly for Andersen – the Dane’s finish this time blocked by Amrabat.

The pattern of play continued. United were playing the ball around the edge of the box, unable to break down Palace’s low block, whilst Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of space opening up at the other end to lead threatening counter-attacks.

Perhaps United’s best chance before half-time came in the closing seconds, but Casemiro, on target from a corner in midweek, this time could not keep his header down.

As perhaps to be expected, United started the second period with the greater attacking intent – yet Fernandes’ long-range pile-driver and Hojlund’s close-range header were close enough to Johnstone that the ‘keeper could deflect them away without too much trouble.

Up the other end, Palace had opportunities to double their advantage, Will Hughes’ fizzing effort from the edge of the box beaten away by Andre Onana moments before Schlupp’s near-post flick dropped fractions wide of the far post.

As the game wore on, the hosts continued to press forwards, a double ricochet dropping mercifully wide of the Palace goalmouth and a header from Mason Mount – positioned yards from goal – somehow clearing the crossbar.

But it was reward for Palace’s sheer doggedness and endeavour, with Eze – once again leading a counter-attack after a quick exchange of passes with Ayew on the halfway line – prodding past the far post while Mateta’s run drew defenders away.

As time ticked on, and the home crowd became anxious, Manchester United’s attacks became increasingly direct – and their penalty appeals, led by Marcus Rashford and Hojlund, more tenuous.

There was still one moment of panic to navigate, as Diogo Dalot’s cross deflected up and over Johnstone. True to form, Andersen was in the right place at the right time to divert the ball off the goal-line, before Guéhi blocked Alejandro Garnacho’s follow-up on his chest.

As the full-time whistle sounded, the remarkable Palace support – who had battled rail strikes to make their second trip to Manchester in five days – were the only noise anybody in Old Trafford could hear.

A counter-attacking display for the ages – and one which saw Hodgson and Palace secure a piece of history at Old Trafford.

Manchester United: Onana (GK), Dalot, Varane (Maguire, 87), Lindelöf (Van de Beek, 88), Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount (Martial, 77), Pellistri (Garnacho, 61), Fernandes, Rashford (Eriksen, 77), Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Evans, McTominay, Hannibal

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Ayew, Schlupp (Rïedewald, 78), Eze (Richards, 88), Mateta

Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Ola-Adebomi