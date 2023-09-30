Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 0 Palace 1

      Man Utd0
      Palace1
      Andersen25'
      Sat 30 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Six changes for Palace from midweek Carabao Cup defeat
      • Palace start brightly, Guéhi flicks Andersen cross narrowly wide after 10 minutes
      • Mitchell clears Højlund effort off the line seconds later
      • Andersen rockets Palace into the lead on the half-volley on 25 minutes
      • Defender then sees close-range strike blocked by Amrabat
      • Eagles continue to threaten on the counter
      • Casemiro heads over from United corner
      • HT: Manchester United 0-1 Palace
      • Johnstone denies Fernandes and Hojlund in quick succession
      • Powerful Hughes effort tests Onana
      • Schlupp header drops inches away from far post
      • Double ricochet almost leads to Palace own-goal
      • Mount heads over from close range as hosts increase the pressure
      • Palace look to counter, Eze prodding wide from the edge of the box
      • Andersen and Guéhi blocks see Palace survive late scramble
      • FT: Manchester United 0-1 Palace

      In the build-up to kick-off both Palace players and management had spoken about the difference of occasion between the Carabao Cup in midweek and Premier League on Saturday afternoon – and so the case well and truly proved.

      Where the game got away from the Eagles in the opening stages in midweek, this time, they looked resolute in defence and – despite a similar gulf in possession – the more threatening side on the counter-attack.

      And after Andersen rocketed in a crashing half-volley from Ebere Eze's free-kick on 25 minutes, Palace showed their resilience with a diligent and well-organised defensive display, while continuing to create further opportunities on the counter-attack.

      The win – Palace's third in their last five Premier League trips to Old Trafford – also saw Roy Hodgson become the first-ever manager to avoid defeat over five consecutive Premier League visits to Manchester United.

      When play kicked off, the pattern of the match soon became apparent. For all United's early pressure, it was Palace who could have taken the lead with 10 minutes gone when a half-cleared corner-kick allowed Andersen to sweep in a near-post cross which centre-back partner Marc Guéhi narrowly glanced wide.

      Immediately up the other end, however, Palace were indebted to the pace of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced back to hack clear Rasmus Hojlund’s goalbound effort after the Dane had ran clean through and prodded past Sam Johnstone.

      While Ebere Eze’s clever running opened up spaces in the final third, it was his delivery from set-pieces which regularly creating the game’s best opportunities – and so the case proved as Palace took the lead on 25 minutes.

      When Jordan Ayew dispossessed Sofyan Amrabat and won a free-kick high up the pitch, Eze's fizzing ball bounced right the way across the box, sitting up perfectly for Andersen to slam into the top corner on the half-volley.

      The hosts attempted to hit back straight away as Casemiro saw his own sweeping half-volley sail wide from the edge of the box, but it was almost a case of déja vu moments later when Eze’s corner dropped invitingly for Andersen – the Dane’s finish this time blocked by Amrabat.

      The pattern of play continued. United were playing the ball around the edge of the box, unable to break down Palace’s low block, whilst Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of space opening up at the other end to lead threatening counter-attacks.

      Perhaps United’s best chance before half-time came in the closing seconds, but Casemiro, on target from a corner in midweek, this time could not keep his header down.

      As perhaps to be expected, United started the second period with the greater attacking intent – yet Fernandes’ long-range pile-driver and Hojlund’s close-range header were close enough to Johnstone that the ‘keeper could deflect them away without too much trouble.

      Up the other end, Palace had opportunities to double their advantage, Will Hughes’ fizzing effort from the edge of the box beaten away by Andre Onana moments before Schlupp’s near-post flick dropped fractions wide of the far post.

      As the game wore on, the hosts continued to press forwards, a double ricochet dropping mercifully wide of the Palace goalmouth and a header from Mason Mount – positioned yards from goal – somehow clearing the crossbar.

      But it was reward for Palace’s sheer doggedness and endeavour, with Eze – once again leading a counter-attack after a quick exchange of passes with Ayew on the halfway line – prodding past the far post while Mateta’s run drew defenders away.

      As time ticked on, and the home crowd became anxious, Manchester United’s attacks became increasingly direct – and their penalty appeals, led by Marcus Rashford and Hojlund, more tenuous.

      There was still one moment of panic to navigate, as Diogo Dalot’s cross deflected up and over Johnstone. True to form, Andersen was in the right place at the right time to divert the ball off the goal-line, before Guéhi blocked Alejandro Garnacho’s follow-up on his chest.

      As the full-time whistle sounded, the remarkable Palace support – who had battled rail strikes to make their second trip to Manchester in five days – were the only noise anybody in Old Trafford could hear.

      A counter-attacking display for the ages – and one which saw Hodgson and Palace secure a piece of history at Old Trafford.

      Manchester United: Onana (GK), Dalot, Varane (Maguire, 87), Lindelöf (Van de Beek, 88), Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount (Martial, 77), Pellistri (Garnacho, 61), Fernandes, Rashford (Eriksen, 77), Hojlund

      Subs: Bayindir (GK), Evans, McTominay, Hannibal

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Ayew, Schlupp (Rïedewald, 78), Eze (Richards, 88), Mateta

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Ola-Adebomi

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek with a headed pass.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      88'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Victor
      Lindelöf(2)
      off
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Raphaël
      Varane(19)
      off
      Harry
      Maguire(5)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Amrabat(4)
      Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      off
      Christian
      Eriksen(14)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Mason
      Mount(7)
      off
      Anthony
      Martial(9)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Mount(7)
      Mason Mount (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      72'

      free kick won

      Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
      63'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
      61'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Facundo
      Pellistri(28)
      off
      Alejandro
      Garnacho(17)
      on
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Højlund.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Rasmus Højlund is caught offside.
      55'

      free kick won

      Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Varane.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      32'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a headed pass.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Goal! Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
      22'

      free kick won

      Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Casemiro(18)
      Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

