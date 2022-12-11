Skip navigation
      Napoli vs Crystal Palace

      3 Palace 1

      Napoli3
      Osimhen35'
      Raspadori64' 82'
      Palace1
      Zaha33'
      Sun 11 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesRegnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • Vieira makes three changes to the side that drew with Trabzonspor.
      • Palace take the lead as Olise slips Zaha in to score.
      • Osimhen scores a spectacular equaliser moments later.
      • HT: Napoli 1-1 Palace
      • Raspadori smashes into the top corner for Napoli's second.
      • Raspadori adds a third, sweeping home from a low delivery.
      • FT: Napoli 3-1 Palace

      The quality of the Italian side was evident in the goals they scored, but it was Palace who took the lead in the first-half.

      Ebere Eze had already threatened with a low volley that forced Meret into a smart save, and at the second time of asking they found a way through. It was industrious work from Luka Milivojevic to win the ball back in central midfield; Olise then slipped in Zaha to finish from the angle.

      Their lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is so in-demand. Latching onto the ball in the penalty area, he flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, turned sharply and volleyed into the bottom corner.

      After the break Napoli added another: it was a very different finish from Osimhen’s trickery but it was of equal quality. Giacomo Raspadori, picking the ball up in midfield, unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner that left Butland with no chance.

      Palace could have been level as Zaha raced through on goal, but the Ivorian tried to round the keeper and was met by a well timed challenge from Meret. The Eagles were made to pay soon after when Raspadori added his second and Napoli’s third, sweeping home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

      Palace face Real Valladolid back at Selhurst Park before the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      88'

      free kick won

      Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      83'

      free kick won

      Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Tanguy
      Ndombélé(91)
      off
      Alessandro
      Spavone(65)
      on
      82'

      Napoli Goal

      Napoli
      Goal!
      Napoli
      Giacomo
      Raspadori(81)
      Goal! Napoli 3, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Zanoli with a cross.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(45)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Eljif
      Elmas(7)
      off
      Matteo
      Marchisano(28)
      on
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      72'

      free kick won

      Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.
      68'

      free kick won

      Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Mário Rui(6)
      off
      Karim
      Zedadka(31)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Matteo
      Politano(21)
      off
      Alessio
      Zerbin(23)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Tayo Adaramola
      Tayo
      Adaramola(38)
      on
      64'

      Napoli Goal

      Napoli
      Goal!
      Napoli
      Giacomo
      Raspadori(81)
      Goal! Napoli 2, Crystal Palace 1. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gianluca Gaetano.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leo Østigård (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Benedetto Barba.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      54'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      49'

      free kick won

      Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Juan Jesus(5)
      off
      Benedetto
      Barba(42)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Stanislav
      Lobotka(68)
      off
      Gianluca
      Gaetano(70)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Khvicha
      Kvaratskhelia(77)
      off
      Giovanni
      Simeone(18)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Victor
      Osimhen(9)
      off
      Giacomo
      Raspadori(81)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Napoli
      Giovanni
      Di Lorenzo(22)
      off
      Alessandro
      Zanoli(59)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'

      free kick won

      Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mário Rui.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      37'

      free kick won

      Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      Napoli Goal

      Napoli
      Goal!
      Napoli
      Victor
      Osimhen(9)
      Goal! Napoli 1, Crystal Palace 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      33'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Napoli 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      32'

      free kick won

      Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Meret.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Ndombélé(91)
      Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      21'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      16'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon56'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      33'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon56'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      substitution icon45'
      38
      Tayo Adaramola
      substitution icon66'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon66'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon80'
      47
      Jack Wells-Morrison

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex Meret
      GK
      22
      Giovanni Di Lorenzo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Mário Rui
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      55
      Leo Østigård
      DF
      5
      Juan Jesus
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      68
      Stanislav Lobotka
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Eljif Elmas
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      91
      Tanguy Ndombélé
      MF
      21'
      substitution icon83'
      9
      Victor Osimhen
      S
      35'
      substitution icon45'
      77
      Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
      S
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Matteo Politano
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      12
      Davide Marfella
      16
      Hubert Dawid Idasiak
      18
      Giovanni Simeone
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Alessio Zerbin
      substitution icon66'
      28
      Matteo Marchisano
      substitution icon73'
      31
      Karim Zedadka
      substitution icon66'
      42
      Benedetto Barba
      substitution icon45'
      48
      Daniel Hysaj
      59
      Alessandro Zanoli
      substitution icon45'
      65
      Alessandro Spavone
      substitution icon83'
      70
      Gianluca Gaetano
      substitution icon45'
      81
      Giacomo Raspadori
      substitution icon45'
      64'
      82'
      88
      Lorenzo Russo
      Napoli

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      55%
      Total shots
      6
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      407
      502
      Free kicks
      13
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      9198
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      107
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon56'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      33'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon56'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      substitution icon45'
      38
      Tayo Adaramola
      substitution icon66'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon66'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon80'
      47
      Jack Wells-Morrison

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex Meret
      GK
      22
      Giovanni Di Lorenzo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Mário Rui
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      55
      Leo Østigård
      DF
      5
      Juan Jesus
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      68
      Stanislav Lobotka
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Eljif Elmas
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      91
      Tanguy Ndombélé
      MF
      21'
      substitution icon83'
      9
      Victor Osimhen
      S
      35'
      substitution icon45'
      77
      Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
      S
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Matteo Politano
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      12
      Davide Marfella
      16
      Hubert Dawid Idasiak
      18
      Giovanni Simeone
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Alessio Zerbin
      substitution icon66'
      28
      Matteo Marchisano
      substitution icon73'
      31
      Karim Zedadka
      substitution icon66'
      42
      Benedetto Barba
      substitution icon45'
      48
      Daniel Hysaj
      59
      Alessandro Zanoli
      substitution icon45'
      65
      Alessandro Spavone
      substitution icon83'
      70
      Gianluca Gaetano
      substitution icon45'
      81
      Giacomo Raspadori
      substitution icon45'
      64'
      82'
      88
      Lorenzo Russo
      Napoli

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      55%
      Total shots
      6
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      407
      502
      Free kicks
      13
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      9198
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      107
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré

