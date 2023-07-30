Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Sevilla

      Palace 1 1

      Palace1
      Eze75'
      Sevilla1
      Rakitic44'
      Sun 30 Jul 23:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesComerica Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace make five changes for test against Europa League winners
      • Over 21,000 in attendance at electrifying Comerica Park in Detroit
      • Sevilla make inroads but Guehi and Ward defend stoutly
      • Eze spins and volleys over
      • Ayew stings the palms of Bono with rising strike
      • Eze drive forces Moroccan ‘keeper into low save
      • Rakitic puts Sevilla ahead on stroke of half-time with impressive half-volley
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Sevilla
      • Idrissi misses big chance to double Sevilla’s lead
      • Ward fires over from inventive Palace set-piece
      • Moment of magic from Eze brings Palace level on 74 minutes
      • Gudelj picks up second yellow card for Sevilla
      • Palace push for win but Sevilla hold firm
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Sevilla
      • Motor City Cup goes to sudden death penalty shoot-out
      • Rakitic converts and Andersen crashes against crossbar

      With Palace trailing to Ivan Rakitic’s rocket before half-time, Eze picked up the ball with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining and embarked on a superb solo run, weaving between three defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dimitrovic at the near post.

      In truth, it was the least Palace deserved – and they could have even secured victory after Nemanja Gudelj was sent off for Sevilla 10 minutes from the end – but the nature of their performance rendered moot a sudden-death penalty shoot-out defeat when Rakitic scored and Joachim Andersen hit the bar.

      In that respect, Palace’s penultimate pre-season fixture – up against serial UEFA Europa League winners and reigning champions in Sevilla – was highly encouraging.

      That it was played in the unique surroundings of Comerica Park, home to baseball side Detroit Tigers and transformed for the fixture, only added to the occasion.

      Just over 21,000 eager fans were in attendance and gave manager Roy Hodgson and his team a warm welcome, in keeping with the wonderful hospitality they had hitherto shown the club.

      The contest started at a fast pace, with Argentina international Lucas Ocampos seeing plenty of the ball early on for Sevilla and Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward both forced to make last-ditch interventions inside the penalty area.

      Palace had their own inspirational attacker at the other end, however, and Eze provided an early glimpse of what was to come when a delightful flick from Ward’s cross teed up a chance to spin and shoot – albeit, off-balance this time, over the bar.

      The Eagles looked particularly sharp on the counter-attack and could have gone ahead when Jordan Ayew won possession on the halfway line. Collecting, Odsonne Edouard drove forward and fed the Ghana forward on the overlap, and his stinging drive took Sevilla ‘stopper Bono two attempts to gather with Edouard following in.

      Moments later came Palace’s closest moment of the half when Eze’s fierce low shot from the edge of the box forced Bono into an impressive full-stretch save; Jeffrey Schlupp was called offside from the follow-up.

      But for all of Palace’s good work, Sevilla still possessed a man capable of changing the course of games in veteran Croatia campaigner Ivan Rakitic, and it was his brilliant half-volley – following a half-cleared corner, but no-less inspired – which put the Spaniards ahead on the stroke of half-time.

      With manager Roy Hodgson keen to give his players minutes ahead of their Premier League opener in two weeks’ time, no substitutions were made at half-time – or, indeed, at all, as all eleven starters concluded the game on the pitch and unscathed.

      Sevilla’s best chance of the half fell to Oussama Idrissi shortly after play resumed, but the forward skewed a far-post finish into the side-netting when the ball reached him in space.

      Palace continued to create themselves, an inventive set-piece seeing Eze square for Ward to curl an effort narrowly over the bar.

      But despite continuing to turn up the pressure and certainly playing the better football in the second half, it was Eze’s brilliance which got the crowd – with whom he had been a popular figure all game – on their feet, dancing along to a celebratory light show.

      Gudelj’s second yellow card arrived minutes later as the Sevilla defender dragged back the England attacker, but despite continuing to press, Palace could not find the winner they deserved.

      And despite their defeat in the rather unorthodox manner of a sudden death penalty shoot-out – despite a lengthy pause, only two penalties were actually taken – it counted for little after Palace largely outplayed a side of great ability, on a celebratory occasion for the club's wider fanbase.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

      Subs: Matthews (GK); O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
      90'+3'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
      90'+2'

      post

      Penalty missed! Still Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
      90'+1'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
      90'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kike Salas.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      83'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Suso(7)
      off
      Kike
      Salas(37)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma is caught offside.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joan Jordán.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      80'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      77'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Lucas
      Ocampos(5)
      off
      Youssef
      En-Nesyri(15)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Jesús
      Navas(16)
      off
      Juanlu
      Sánchez(35)
      on
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      72'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Rafa Mir (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
      67'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Oussama
      Idrissi(28)
      off
      Óscar
      Rodríguez(34)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Iván
      Romero(36)
      off
      Rafa
      Mir(9)
      on
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Rakitic(10)
      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Yassine
      Bounou(13)
      off
      Marko
      Dmitrovic(1)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
      44'

      Sevilla Goal

      Sevilla
      Goal!
      Sevilla
      Ivan
      Rakitic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos following a corner.
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.
      40'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Sevilla. Marcos Acuña tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      37'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
      32'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      27'

      free kick won

      Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Cheick Doucouré.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
      23'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      20'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      Gudelj(6)
      Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      6'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      2'

      post

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
      2'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      70'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      75'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      31
      Remi Matthews
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      13
      Yassine Bounou
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Nemanja Gudelj
      DF
      9'
      18
      Federico Gattoni
      DF
      16
      Jesús Navas
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Marcos Acuña
      DF
      7
      Suso
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Ivan Rakitic
      MF
      44'
      62'
      5
      Lucas Ocampos
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Joan Jordán
      MF
      28
      Oussama Idrissi
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      36
      Iván Romero
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      1
      Marko Dmitrovic
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Rafa Mir
      substitution icon64'
      15
      Youssef En-Nesyri
      substitution icon77'
      34
      Óscar Rodríguez
      substitution icon64'
      35
      Juanlu Sánchez
      substitution icon76'
      37
      Kike Salas
      substitution icon83'
      38
      Manu Bueno
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Sevilla
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      15
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      285
      289
      Free kicks
      20
      12
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4558
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré
      Duels won
      13
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      72
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      70'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      75'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      31
      Remi Matthews
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      13
      Yassine Bounou
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Nemanja Gudelj
      DF
      9'
      18
      Federico Gattoni
      DF
      16
      Jesús Navas
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Marcos Acuña
      DF
      7
      Suso
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Ivan Rakitic
      MF
      44'
      62'
      5
      Lucas Ocampos
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Joan Jordán
      MF
      28
      Oussama Idrissi
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      36
      Iván Romero
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      1
      Marko Dmitrovic
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Rafa Mir
      substitution icon64'
      15
      Youssef En-Nesyri
      substitution icon77'
      34
      Óscar Rodríguez
      substitution icon64'
      35
      Juanlu Sánchez
      substitution icon76'
      37
      Kike Salas
      substitution icon83'
      38
      Manu Bueno
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Sevilla
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      15
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      285
      289
      Free kicks
      20
      12
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4558
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré
      Duels won
      13
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      72
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace make five changes for test against Europa League winners
      • Over 21,000 in attendance at electrifying Comerica Park in Detroit
      • Sevilla make inroads but Guehi and Ward defend stoutly
      • Eze spins and volleys over
      • Ayew stings the palms of Bono with rising strike
      • Eze drive forces Moroccan ‘keeper into low save
      • Rakitic puts Sevilla ahead on stroke of half-time with impressive half-volley
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Sevilla
      • Idrissi misses big chance to double Sevilla’s lead
      • Ward fires over from inventive Palace set-piece
      • Moment of magic from Eze brings Palace level on 74 minutes
      • Gudelj picks up second yellow card for Sevilla
      • Palace push for win but Sevilla hold firm
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Sevilla
      • Motor City Cup goes to sudden death penalty shoot-out
      • Rakitic converts and Andersen crashes against crossbar

      With Palace trailing to Ivan Rakitic’s rocket before half-time, Eze picked up the ball with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining and embarked on a superb solo run, weaving between three defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dimitrovic at the near post.

      In truth, it was the least Palace deserved – and they could have even secured victory after Nemanja Gudelj was sent off for Sevilla 10 minutes from the end – but the nature of their performance rendered moot a sudden-death penalty shoot-out defeat when Rakitic scored and Joachim Andersen hit the bar.

      In that respect, Palace’s penultimate pre-season fixture – up against serial UEFA Europa League winners and reigning champions in Sevilla – was highly encouraging.

      That it was played in the unique surroundings of Comerica Park, home to baseball side Detroit Tigers and transformed for the fixture, only added to the occasion.

      Just over 21,000 eager fans were in attendance and gave manager Roy Hodgson and his team a warm welcome, in keeping with the wonderful hospitality they had hitherto shown the club.

      The contest started at a fast pace, with Argentina international Lucas Ocampos seeing plenty of the ball early on for Sevilla and Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward both forced to make last-ditch interventions inside the penalty area.

      Palace had their own inspirational attacker at the other end, however, and Eze provided an early glimpse of what was to come when a delightful flick from Ward’s cross teed up a chance to spin and shoot – albeit, off-balance this time, over the bar.

      The Eagles looked particularly sharp on the counter-attack and could have gone ahead when Jordan Ayew won possession on the halfway line. Collecting, Odsonne Edouard drove forward and fed the Ghana forward on the overlap, and his stinging drive took Sevilla ‘stopper Bono two attempts to gather with Edouard following in.

      Moments later came Palace’s closest moment of the half when Eze’s fierce low shot from the edge of the box forced Bono into an impressive full-stretch save; Jeffrey Schlupp was called offside from the follow-up.

      But for all of Palace’s good work, Sevilla still possessed a man capable of changing the course of games in veteran Croatia campaigner Ivan Rakitic, and it was his brilliant half-volley – following a half-cleared corner, but no-less inspired – which put the Spaniards ahead on the stroke of half-time.

      With manager Roy Hodgson keen to give his players minutes ahead of their Premier League opener in two weeks’ time, no substitutions were made at half-time – or, indeed, at all, as all eleven starters concluded the game on the pitch and unscathed.

      Sevilla’s best chance of the half fell to Oussama Idrissi shortly after play resumed, but the forward skewed a far-post finish into the side-netting when the ball reached him in space.

      Palace continued to create themselves, an inventive set-piece seeing Eze square for Ward to curl an effort narrowly over the bar.

      But despite continuing to turn up the pressure and certainly playing the better football in the second half, it was Eze’s brilliance which got the crowd – with whom he had been a popular figure all game – on their feet, dancing along to a celebratory light show.

      Gudelj’s second yellow card arrived minutes later as the Sevilla defender dragged back the England attacker, but despite continuing to press, Palace could not find the winner they deserved.

      And despite their defeat in the rather unorthodox manner of a sudden death penalty shoot-out – despite a lengthy pause, only two penalties were actually taken – it counted for little after Palace largely outplayed a side of great ability, on a celebratory occasion for the club's wider fanbase.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

      Subs: Matthews (GK); O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
      90'+3'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
      90'+2'

      post

      Penalty missed! Still Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
      90'+1'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
      90'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kike Salas.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      83'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Suso(7)
      off
      Kike
      Salas(37)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma is caught offside.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joan Jordán.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      80'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      77'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Lucas
      Ocampos(5)
      off
      Youssef
      En-Nesyri(15)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Jesús
      Navas(16)
      off
      Juanlu
      Sánchez(35)
      on
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      72'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Rafa Mir (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
      67'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Oussama
      Idrissi(28)
      off
      Óscar
      Rodríguez(34)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Iván
      Romero(36)
      off
      Rafa
      Mir(9)
      on
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Rakitic(10)
      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Sevilla
      Yassine
      Bounou(13)
      off
      Marko
      Dmitrovic(1)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
      44'

      Sevilla Goal

      Sevilla
      Goal!
      Sevilla
      Ivan
      Rakitic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos following a corner.
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.
      40'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Sevilla. Marcos Acuña tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      37'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
      32'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      27'

      free kick won

      Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Cheick Doucouré.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
      23'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      20'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      Gudelj(6)
      Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      6'

      free kick won

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      2'

      post

      Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
      2'

      free kick won

      Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.