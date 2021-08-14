Skip navigation
  • Under-21
  • EFL Trophy
  • 21/22
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
1
1
0
0
3
0
+3
3
2
AFCAFC Wimbledon
1
1
0
0
5
3
+2
3
3
PORPortsmouth
1
0
0
1
3
5
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
1
0
0
1
0
3
-3
0