- First-Team
- Premier League
- 20/21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23