pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30