Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Friendlies
First-Team
Under-23
Under-18
Women
Women
FA WSL Cup
Women's Championship
FA WSL Cup
20/21
19/20
20/21
Brought to you by
pos
team logo
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHA
Bristol City Women
3
3
0
0
11
3
+8
9
2
CRY
Crystal Palace Women
3
2
0
1
10
6
+4
6
3
LON
London Bees Ladies
3
1
0
2
2
10
-8
3
4
LEW
Lewes Women
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0