- Under-18
- U18 Premier League
- 20/21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13