pos
team logo
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BLA
Blackburn Rovers U23
6
4
1
1
12
8
+4
13
2
MID
Middlesbrough U23
6
3
2
1
14
8
+6
11
3
BUR
Burnley U23
6
1
3
2
7
8
-1
6
4
CRY
Crystal Palace U23
6
0
2
4
5
14
-9
2