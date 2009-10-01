Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Men
Women
U23
U21
U18
U21
EFL Trophy
Premier League Cup
Premier League 2 - Division 1
EFL Trophy
24/25
23/24
22/23
21/22
24/25
Brought to you by
pos
team logo
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRY
Crystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
GIL
Gillingham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
PET
Peterborough United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
STE
Stevenage
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0