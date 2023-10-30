Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U21 vs West Bromwich Albion U21

Crystal Palace U21 West Bromwich Albion U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
West Bromwich Albion U21
West Bromwich Albion U21
Mon 30 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1VBS Community Stadium

Crystal Palace U21 vs West Bromwich Albion U21

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U21
West Bromwich Albion U21
Crystal Palace U21

Head-To-Head

West Bromwich Albion U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U21

Form

West Bromwich Albion U21
WOL
WOL
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 0
CHE
CHE
FUL
FUL
2 - 5
(H)
L
D
(H)
0 - 0
SUN
SUN
REA
REA
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
3 - 3
BLA
BLA
MAN
MAN
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 3
AST
AST
LIV
LIV
0 - 1
(H)
L
D
(H)
Crystal Palace U21

Season so far

West Bromwich Albion U21
20
Position
14
1
Won
1
0
Drawn
2
3
Lost
1
1.75
Average goals scored
1.50
3.00
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1