Crystal Palace Women Blackburn Rovers Women
Palace Women
Blackburn Rovers Women
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
2
2
0
0
6
1
+5
6
2
DURDurham Women
2
1
1
0
3
1
+2
4
3
CRYCrystal Palace Women
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
5
SUNSunderland Women
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
6
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
7
CHACharlton Athletic Women
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
8
REAReading Women
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
9
WATWatford Women
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
10
SHESheffield United Women
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
11
BIRBirmingham City Women
2
0
0
2
1
3
-2
0
12
LEWLewes Women
2
0
0
2
1
6
-5
0
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
2
2
0
0
6
1
+5
6
2
DURDurham Women
2
1
1
0
3
1
+2
4
3
CRYCrystal Palace Women
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
5
SUNSunderland Women
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
6
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
7
CHACharlton Athletic Women
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
8
REAReading Women
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
9
WATWatford Women
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
10
SHESheffield United Women
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
11
BIRBirmingham City Women
2
0
0
2
1
3
-2
0
12
LEWLewes Women
2
0
0
2
1
6
-5
0