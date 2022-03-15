It continues his remarkable season so far, with 15 goals in 21 games at Under-23s level and a first-team debut in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Often training with Patrick Vieira’s senior side this season, the hard work for Rak-Sakyi is only just beginning.

Club and country

The international break is fast approaching, and it is set to be an exciting few weeks for Palace’s Academy players.

Talented young attacker Scott Banks will be part of the Scotland Under-21s squad to take on Turkey in Edinburgh – LIVE on BBC Scotland – before travelling to Almaty to face Kazakhstan.

It is reward for a splendid run of form in February, including two sumptuous goals against Tottenham Hotspur and an important strike against Manchester United.

Also set to represent his country is midfielder Killian Phillips, who will join Republic of Ireland Under-20s.

It caps some start to 2022 for the 19-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in January and has made an impression in his four games for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s side so far.