Created in collaboration with the renowned brand [Art of Football], who draw inspiration from celebrated elements of the game, this new collection comprises four items – one hoodie, and three t-shirts – based on Crystal Palace’s iconic home stadium.

Designs are inspired by Selhurst Park’s rich history, including programme designs from the 1920s – the decade of the stadium’s official opening – and 1980s, to depictions of its iconic Main and Holmesdale Road stands.

The collection is now available to browse and purchase (online only) via the Crystal Palace shop.