We are delighted to confirm that Nathaniel Clyne has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025. The Palace Academy graduate played 23 times in all competitions in 2023/24, and has 219 appearances for the club to his name.

We can also confirm that Nathan Ferguson will depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nathan for his efforts, and wish him well in his future career.

The full list of first-team players can be found below.

Retained

Naouirou Ahamada

Joachim Andersen

Jordan Ayew

Nathaniel Clyne

Cheick Doucouré

Malcolm Ebiowei

Odsonne Edouard

Ebere Eze

Matheus França

Marc Guéhi

Dean Henderson

Rob Holding

Will Hughes

Sam Johnstone

Jefferson Lerma

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Tyrick Mitchell

Daniel Muñoz

Michael Olise

David Ozoh

Luke Plange

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Chris Richards

Jeffrey Schlupp

Joel Ward

Adam Wharton

Joe Whitworth

An offer has been made to Remi Matthews.

Released

In addition to Ferguson, the club recently paid tribute to Jaïro Riedewald and James Tomkins upon the expiry of their contracts, and we would like to express our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.