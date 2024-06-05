We are delighted to confirm that Nathaniel Clyne has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025. The Palace Academy graduate played 23 times in all competitions in 2023/24, and has 219 appearances for the club to his name.
We can also confirm that Nathan Ferguson will depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nathan for his efforts, and wish him well in his future career.
The full list of first-team players can be found below.
Retained
- Naouirou Ahamada
- Joachim Andersen
- Jordan Ayew
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Cheick Doucouré
- Malcolm Ebiowei
- Odsonne Edouard
- Ebere Eze
- Matheus França
- Marc Guéhi
- Dean Henderson
- Rob Holding
- Will Hughes
- Sam Johnstone
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Daniel Muñoz
- Michael Olise
- David Ozoh
- Luke Plange
- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
- Chris Richards
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- Joel Ward
- Adam Wharton
- Joe Whitworth
An offer has been made to Remi Matthews.
Released
In addition to Ferguson, the club recently paid tribute to Jaïro Riedewald and James Tomkins upon the expiry of their contracts, and we would like to express our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.