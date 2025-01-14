The 21-year-old joined the Eagles from Scottish Championship side Airdrionians in the summer of 2023 and has progressed rapidly through the ranks.

He played a major part in Darren Powell’s Under-21s side last season, scoring six goals and notching four assists, as he helped them to lift the Premier League International Cup title.

Devenny first featured as part of Oliver Glanser’s side in last season’s mid-season friendly against Bodø/Glimt and also played a role in the first-team’s Stateside Cup wins against West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2024/25 pre-season.