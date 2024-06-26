The 22-year-old winger joined Palace from Dundee United in January 2020 and went on to feature as part of the Under-21s side, scoring four times in 11 appearances.

He had half-season loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic, before heading out on loan to Bradford City in 2022/23. He won the Supporters Trust Young Player of the Year award during his time at Valley Parade.

Last season, Banks joined FC St. Pauli on loan while they were a 2. Bundesliga side. He sustained a serious injury which saw him miss a majority of the campaign, though he returned in the final game of the season - assisting the winning goal to see the side win the title.

He now makes his move to the newly-promoted side permanent. Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Scott well for the future.