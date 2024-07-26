The 20-year-old defender joins The Hatters as they look to continue their momentum into League One, having won the League Two title last season.

Dave Challinor’s side had the best attacking record and the second-best defensive record in the fourth tier, with Adaramola’s attacking instincts from full-back set to bolster their efforts to stay up this time around.

The Republic of Ireland youth international joined the club at Under-12s level and progressed through the ranks, making his Crystal Palace debut in 2022 and spending the second half of last season on loan at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

Everyone at the club wishes Tayo the best of luck for his loan spell.