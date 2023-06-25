The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – our latest is a season filled with twists and turns…

Heading stateside

Palace will be returning to the USA this summer to face Millonarios FC and Sevilla in late-July, the first time since the summer of 2016.

The Eagles travelled stateside to face FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps in a triple-header of friendlies.

New signings Andros Townsend and James Tomkins made their first outings for the club in Philadelphia, before winning 2-0 in Cincinnati thanks to goals from Jordan Mutch and Wilfried Zaha.