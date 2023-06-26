The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – another rollercoaster awaits…

Summer sun

A historic trip to Hong Kong saw Palace face Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in front of tens of thousands of fans, with a final Selhurst Park friendly against German giants Schalke capping off pre-season preparations.

It was a time for new faces, with Jairo Riedewald joining from Ajax and Mamadou Sakho following from Liverpool; Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah arrived on loan from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.