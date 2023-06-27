Festive Fireworks
December was pivotal for Palace, they had a run of seven games in the month to break the poor run of form. A comfortable 2-0 win against Burnley, off the back of a draw at Old Trafford, saw the side move up the table.
Defeats away against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were quickly cancelled out by a win at Selhurst Park against Leicester City and a sensational 3-2 triumph at the Etihad, where Andros Townsend scored the Premier League Goal of the Season.
The winger fired a first-time volley, after the ball looped out towards him, from 25-yards out and found the back of the net past a helpless Ederson. He described it as “the best strike of his career.”
A draw against Cardiff and a narrow defeat against Chelsea saw the Eagles conclude the calendar year in 14th place, despite the poor run of form early on in the campaign.