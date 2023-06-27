A tough start

After finishing in 11th place in the season prior, an unbeaten pre-season campaign ahead of 2018/19 paved the way for the Eagles to get off to a great start.

New recruits in Jordan Ayew, Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Max Meyer also bolstered each part of the side ahead of a trip to Craven Cottage on the opening day.

A 2-0 win against Fulham got Palace off to the perfect start, with Jeffrey Schlupp’s first goal for the club opening the 18/19 account. Victory against the Cottagers would prove to be just one of two wins before December, however.

The second victory came against Huddersfield, thanks to a wonder-strike from Wilfried Zaha which was nominated for Goal of the Month. With two wins in 16 games, the Eagles found themselves in a precarious position.