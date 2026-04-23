Introducing the U18 Premier League Cup

The U18 Premier League Cup was introduced by the Premier League in 2017 as the academy equivalent of the U21 Premier League Cup, bringing together the leading Category One Academies across the country in a national knockout competition.

Prior to this season, Crystal Palace’s strongest run came in 2023/24, when the young Eagles reached the semi-finals before falling to Manchester United at Carrington in difficult conditions.

There have also been close calls along the way. Last season, Palace signed off their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, but narrowly missed out on progression, with Liverpool advancing as group winners on goals scored – a fine margin that underlined just how competitive the tournament has become.

For 2025/26, the competition was expanded to 32 teams, split into eight groups of four. Only the group winners progressed to the quarter-finals, raising the stakes from the very first match and leaving no margin for error in the group stage.

From the knockout rounds onwards, ties are decided on the day. If teams are level after 90 minutes, they play 30 minutes of extra time, followed by penalties if required – a format that delivered plenty of drama in this season’s edition.