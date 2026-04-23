Group Stage: Manchester City (H) – 3-3
26/08/25 | Oduro, Casey, Drakes-Thomas
Drawn in a fiercely competitive Group D – alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea and Sheffield United – Palace knew from the outset there would be little margin for error, with only the group winners progressing. Their campaign began in electric fashion.
Inside three minutes, Stuart Oduro swept home the opener after excellent work from Euan Danaher, setting the tone for a dominant first-half display. Palace played with confidence and attacking freedom, stretching City repeatedly.
Benji Casey doubled the lead after being released by Chuks Okoli, finishing clinically, before Joel Drakes-Thomas added a third just before the interval following sustained pressure. At the break, Palace looked in complete control.
The second half, however, proved a pivotal learning moment.
City responded strongly, gradually shifting momentum and highlighting the importance of game management at this level. A goal back gave the visitors belief, and as Palace dropped deeper, the pressure intensified. A second followed, before a late equaliser completed the comeback.
There was still time for one final chance, with David Angibeaud striking the post in stoppage time, but Palace had to settle for a point.
It was a frustrating outcome – but one that provided an early and valuable lesson in control that would shape the remainder of their campaign.