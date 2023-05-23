2012/13 - Part Six: New Year, new arrivals

Over the course of this week, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

1st January: Palace 3-1 Wolves

Palace took full advantage of a Wolves side lacking in confidence and dominated the first-half after an early scare when the visitors hit the crossbar.

Glenn Murray, Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie had opportunities to open the scoring, but the eventual breakthrough came near the half-hour mark as Andre Moritz stepped up to curl a sumptuous free kick into the top corner.

10 minutes later Bolasie found an unmarked Zaha in the middle and he toe-poked past the ‘keeper to double the advantage.

At the start of the second-half loanee Aaron Martin replaced Danny Gabbidon. Moritz repeated his dead-ball feat, curling a glorious free-kick into the back of the net to make it three – and give Palace a deserved reward for their dominance.

The Brazilian nearly completed a hattrick with an attempted bicycle kick before Wolves pulled one back with 15 minutes to go, and the home side held on comfortably.

Defeat for Middlesbrough allowed the Eagles to climb back to third above them.

5th January: Palace 0-0 Stoke (FA Cup)

Illness prevented Murray featuring in this FA Cup third round clash against a Premier League side, so Jermaine Easter led the attack while Lewis Price replaced Julian Speroni in goal.

Easter nearly opened the scoring after two minutes, while Stoke's Michael Owen set up an opportunity for Peter Crouch 10 minutes later. Profligacy seemed to blight both sides with chances created but not taken, and Zaha saw his powerful effort tipped over just before half-time.

Midway through the second-half Holloway sent on Jonny Williams, Kwesi Appiah and, for his debut, Jason Banton and the latter was set up by Moritz but fired narrowly wide.

The final 10 minutes saw the Eagles try to claim a winning goal but it was not forthcoming, and a draw meant a trip to the Britannia Stadium 10 days later.