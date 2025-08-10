New ground: Palace’s first-ever matches in competitions

But that’s the feeling that Palace fans will enjoy this afternoon as the Eagles, as a reward for our FA Cup-winning exploits at Wembley back in May, step out at Wembley for our first-ever participation in the FA Community Shield.

The competition does in fact boast a unique connection to Palace's roots – but with May’s triumph over Manchester City marking our first-ever FA Cup victory, we're all set for our inaugural participation in the traditional annual fixture.

Ahead of the match, then, let’s take a look at some of Palace’s previous competition debuts…

First… ever match

When it comes to declaring our first-ever match, definition comes into play, so to clarify early: we'll recount the story of the first-ever football match played by the amateur Crystal Palace Club, prior to us turning professional in 1905.

It was at 2.30pm on the afternoon of Saturday, 15th March, 1862, when a momentous footballing event took place on a football pitch... in Leytonstone, Essex.

It was momentous because it was the first reported football match of the Crystal Palace Club – the club’s amateur identity – against a team called The Forest Club.