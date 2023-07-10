Tickets are also available via the Barnet website. Palace fans should purchase away tickets in Stand 66 A, B & C.
A remarkable record
Since 2013, however, the Eagles have won 35 out of 62 pre-season clashes (including one penalty shoot-out victory), drawing 12 times and losing just 15.
That records includes Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - which account for a number of those defeats.
Along the way, Palace have scored a mighty 130 goals – averaging over two per game – and conceded 80 in that time, recording a goal difference of +50.
Of particular note were two unbeaten pre-season campaigns: in 2018/19 and 2020/21, both overseen by Roy Hodgson.
The most eye-catching result from the calendars was a 13-1 win over Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home in July 2014.
Check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you!
2013/14
- 20th July 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace
- 23rd July 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace
- 27th July 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace
- 3rd August 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace
- 6th August 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace
- 10th August 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio
2014/15
- 16th July 2014: Grazer AK 1–13 Palace
- 23rd July 2014: Columbus Crew 2–2 Palace
- 26th July 2014: Philadelphia Union 0–1 Palace
- 28th July 2014: Richmond Kickers 0–3 Palace
- 2nd August 2014: Brentford 3–2 Palace