Tickets are also available via the Barnet website. Palace fans should purchase away tickets in Stand 66 A, B & C.

A remarkable record

Since 2013, however, the Eagles have won 35 out of 62 pre-season clashes (including one penalty shoot-out victory), drawing 12 times and losing just 15.

That records includes Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - which account for a number of those defeats.

Along the way, Palace have scored a mighty 130 goals – averaging over two per game – and conceded 80 in that time, recording a goal difference of +50.

Of particular note were two unbeaten pre-season campaigns: in 2018/19 and 2020/21, both overseen by Roy Hodgson.

The most eye-catching result from the calendars was a 13-1 win over Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home in July 2014.

Check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you!

2013/14

20th July 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace

23rd July 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace

27th July 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace

3rd August 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace

6th August 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace

10th August 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio

2014/15