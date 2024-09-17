The Eagles’ No. 9, who impressed on his Palace debut against Leicester City on Saturday, says the club want to win every competition they enter – echoing the sentiments of his manager ahead of Tuesday evening’s game.

Palace will face a stern test of that ambition, however, when they take on ambitious Championship outfit QPR at Loftus Road tonight.

“I think every tournament we're in, we want to try and win,” Nketiah reaffirmed. “That’s the mentality. The manager's instilled that in us. He's echoed that.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we're going to be ready. And hopefully we can improve on today [Saturday] and make sure we get the win.

“That's all you want to do as a football player. You want to play these sort of games and improve. There’s more to come from myself. I'm looking forward to the game coming up, and to try to improve and do well.”

Nketiah was deployed in multiple roles against Leicester, dropping deeper in the latter stages of the game to link up with his teammates and help dictate the play.

The forward is happy to be versatile, saying: “We’ve got a lot of great attacking players. JP [Mateta] is in good form as well. Ebs [Eze] is really good – I've connected really well with him.

“These things can't just happen overnight. You've got to develop. The more you play with each other, you get the relationships and start to work each other out. But I think, obviously, we can compliment each other because we're different profiles.

“Towards the end, when we went 4-4-2, I kind of went just off him [Mateta] in the 10. It was good, and I think we looked really dangerous at the end, so hopefully we can grow on it. And not just me and JP, but all of us can combine well and strike up a nice partnership.

“I think we can do whatever. I'm versatile. I'm able to play and help whatever the manager needs from me, whatever the team needs from me, I'm more than happy to do.”

Match details