The Eagles made just four changes to their side ahead of a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Selhurst Park in the second round, and Glasner has spoke about the esteem in which he holds the competition ahead of Tuesday evening’s match at Loftus Road.

The manager said: “I think it's our duty to take the Carabao Cup very seriously.

“We could see it was just Daniel Muñoz who was starting [against Leicester on Saturday], who played 90 minutes during the week [with Colombia]. All other [international players] were on the bench, because both the Colombians came back on Thursday at four [PM] in the afternoon. Chris Richards and Matt Turner came back on Thursday in the morning.

“So, with the time difference, they also cut their break. We have them as starting options for the QPR game. That's important.

“We take it seriously, of course. We want to go in the next round. I mentioned after Norwich: we will play the Carabao Cup to win it. I don't know if it happens. But it's an all-or-nothing game, and like those games.”