Having already made a brief debut cameo against Newcastle United earlier this season, Kporha played from the off in front of 60,000 supporters at the Emirates on Wednesday evening, before coming off at half-time following a booking in Palace’s eventual 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

“It was because of the yellow card,” Glasner confirmed. “Obviously, you have to defend so many one-on-one duels against their wingers. You have to take care. We were 1-0 up. We can't afford losing a player. That's why we took him off.

“I think he did okay for his first start. I could also see he was a little bit impressed at the beginning, and then he got better and better, into the game, and everything is fine.

“And also, talking before [in Glasner’s pre-match press conference], I didn't expect him to play both games against Arsenal. I didn't expect Clyney [Nathaniel Clyne] to because they didn't have many minutes in the last weeks, and so we made these changes.

“I think also Clyney did well in the second-half. It’s good to have those players available, and then against Bournemouth, Daniel Muñoz is back, so it’s good.”

On Kporha’s display, Glasner said: “I think it's something that has to settle. He got the minutes. He deserved the minutes. And how much he can learn depends on him.

“But we all, including myself, we could learn a lot from this game, and hopefully we do it a little bit better tomorrow to get a better result.

“I think Caleb will get some minutes as well because we don't have many wing-backs available at the moment, and so I have confidence in him and trust in him.

“And then he's 18 – a lot to learn. But he's on a really good pathway.”

Asked whether Kporha could continue his development on loan this season, Glasner said: “I want the players who are that close to the team to stay with us, to train with us, learn from their teammates who are here in training, learn how we want to play.

“Then if I think he doesn't get any minutes, then I would say, ‘OK, it's better to have a loan.’ But I think he will get his minutes, and then I think it's better that he stays here.”