The forward, who grabbed his fourth goal in seven matches with a brilliantly-taken curling effort early on against the Gunners, saw further opportunities in front of goal go begging, but put in a livewire attacking display overall.

Sarr will hope that kind of form into a Boxing Day match away to Bournemouth, and then Palace’s next home match at Selhurst Park against Southampton on 29th December.

Sarr told Canal+: “In the first-half, we played well. We wanted to go and get the three points, and we started well.

“In the second-half, I had the opportunity to score, but unfortunately I didn't. But we will continue to work on this aspect because there are still lots of games to come.

“We know that Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world. Unfortunately, it was difficult, and we lost, but it's not over yet. We will continue to work hard. There are still many games left.

“We will continue to work and recover well, to go and get the three points in the next games. That’s what there is to play for: the three points.

“It’s not easy to play every two or three days. But we will continue to improve, and that's it.”