The Eagles’ newest No. 7 recently scored his first Premier League goal for the club in Palace’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, and was a constant threat throughout the match, counterattacking at pace to assist Justin Devenny’s first goal for the club.

While Sarr could consider himself unlucky not to pick up another assist in Saturday’s draw against Newcastle United, his pace and directness once again proved a potent weapon for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Now, with another away day approaching as Palace head to Ipswich Town, Sarr has given a positive verdict on his recent form.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Newcastle about our last away day, which came at Villa, the Senegal international told Premier League Productions: “I'm very happy to have scored my first goal and made a decisive pass.

“I was feeling good [at Villa] – I was feeling very, very good. I can say that because before the match, during warm-up, I was feeling very well, I was warming up well. Moreover, as soon as the match started, I felt very, very good.

“I told myself: ‘why not have a great match, because it's time to show that I'm here, and that I'm with the team.’

“Even when we were playing, when I scored, everyone said: ‘well done, keep going’. On the decisive pass too, everyone came to me to say: ‘well done’. The coach congratulated me, he told me that I did a super match – ‘keep going’. Everyone congratulated me, and I received many messages.

“We had a good match. We controlled the match. Unfortunately, we drew, but this kind of match makes us want to fight even more.”