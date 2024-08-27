Crystal Palace had led since the second minute through Daichi Kamada’s first goal for the club – set up by Mateta’s through-ball – but were seeking a second to solidify their lead.

In the end, roles were reversed for it, as Kamada’s clipped pass found Mateta with his back to goal – and the forward duly unleashed a spectacular bicycle kick to find the back of the net.

He added a second soon after, with Ebere Eze’s first goal of the season wrapping up a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park – Palace’s first victory of 2024/25 – to seal progression into the Carabao Cup third round.

“I'm very happy,” Mateta told Palace TV. “We win, we qualify, and yeah, I'm very happy!

“The ball came in – Daichi gave me a very good ball – and I knew I had to finish this one. It’s coming in… and yeah! It's not my best one [for Palace], but it's a good one.

“In the dressing room, we just said we lost the first two [Premier League] games, and now we win the first game, and it gives us confidence for Chelsea [on Sunday].”

Mateta’s brace saw him record his 20th and 21st goals in just 22 appearances for club and country in 2024, but the forward said his target this season is “just [to] do better than last year. I think it’s good.

“I love everything. Every game is important for me. I keep working hard for the team and for the club, and to be good for every game in the Premier League and the Cup, like today.

“Tomorrow we have training, and we will work against this team [Chelsea].”