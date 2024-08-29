The summer signing – who netted twice in pre-season – was on hand inside the opening two minutes to cooly convert from Jean-Philippe Mateta’s through-ball, and he duly assisted the forward for Palace’s second later on in the contest.

After defeats in our opening two Premier League games, Kamada was pleased to taste victory for the first time in a Palace shirt.

“Yeah, of course, I'm happy to score in Selhurst Park!” he told Palace TV. “I’m very happy.

“JP’s pass to me was perfect, and we did really well with our defensive tactics [to win the ball back]. It was my goal – but this goal was the team’s.

“After we didn’t win the first two Premier League games, we just needed to win, and I think we got confidence tonight, so it was good night for us.”

Having previously won the UEFA Europa League under Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, Kamada knows the benefits of the Austrian manager’s system better than most, having been an influential player in its success in Germany.

Kamada is backing those tactics to come good when Palace visit Chelsea on Sunday, in their third Premier League match of the season.

The No. 18 added: “I think his tactics are very good, so we just need to do his tactics in the games.

“We have to do them perfectly because Premier League teams are so good, and then I think we can win against any team.

“Obviously it will be a difficult game. Chelsea is a big club in the world, but I think we have a chance to win against them and I hope we get at least one point.”