“I went to university. I kind of lived that whole American, the real story. I went to high school, I went to college, and I almost even got a job in the real world.

“Football sort of worked out for me, so my story is pretty unique. But all the while, I was definitely a huge football fan, and the things that got me most excited were the Premier League games, Premier League Mornings on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Anybody who's a fan of the game in the US probably has a team that they support in England somewhere or in the UK somewhere.

“It's a pretty special thing to have watched grow over the years, and now to be a part of the league as a player and not just a fan is just remarkable.”