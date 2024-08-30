Turner kept a clean sheet at Selhurst Park with Nottingham Forest last season, but now looks forward to playing in SE25 with the fans behind him.
“You know when you're coming to play against Crystal Palace how great the support is,” he said. “Sometimes from the outside, you can be a little intimidated by it, you know? You know it's not going to be an easy place to come play.
“I'm looking forward to getting to know the fans, seeing what makes them tick. I think the fans can expect a lot of passion from me, somebody who really cares about the connection that I have with them, but also trying to win and give them the support that they deserve, because of how they support us.
“Being there for the fans, them being there for us. I think it's just going to be really special. I'm really, really looking forward to it.”