And what, ultimately, were both players thankful for, with today marking Thanksgiving?

Turner said: “I’m thankful for my family, first and foremost, especially my wife and my kids’ health and happiness.

I’m grateful for the career opportunity I have now, being at Crystal Palace, and being with Chris every day has been really nice – I’ve so much to be grateful for in my life.”

Richards added: “Friends and family mean the world to me. Being so far away from home, it’s always good to speak to them.

“Having Matt come to Crystal Palace has been nice because having somebody from the same kind of background, the same kind of experiences, the same references, has been amazing.

“Also, community: having the people around you, whether it’s the people at Palace or in your neighbourhood. They kind of keep you going every day, so it’s good to have a community around you – I think that’s what Thanksgiving is all about.”