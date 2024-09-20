On new signing Trevoh Chalobah, who is awaiting his Palace debut since signing on loan from Chelsea, Glasner said: “He’s progressing, but he’s not available tomorrow. We expect him back with the team next week.

“The same with [Matheus] França, his recovery has gone quicker than expected. He did training yesterday and today with the team. It’s still a little bit too early [for him to play]; he will train next week, but he’s coming back.

“Just [missing] are Chadi Riad and, unfortunately, Cheick Doucouré. He has some [injury] to do with the tendon on the toe. We will miss him for several weeks. The tendon has to heal, so it’s a little bit of a bad situation for him, but he will be back in a few weeks.

“Of course, he [Doucouré] was sad, but he had a lot pain during the [Leicester] game and after the game, and now we, and him as well, are pleased that it’s not so serious because it was so painful that there was a worry it was a serious injury.

“It’s not – it’s several weeks. He was out for eight months, so several weeks is a short period. He’s already working for his comeback.”

Adam Wharton was rested in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, but Glasner confirmed the England international is fit and available to play on Saturday at Selhurst park.

“We have to manage him. He’s not painfree and some days are better, some days are worse, so he needed the rest [in midweek]. He had the entire game against Leicester and [playing] three days later just made no sense.

“He needs this time to rest, but now he’s fit.”